Missouri Residents Targeted by a New Wave of Text Scams

The Missouri Department of Revenue urges Missourians to remain alert as another surge in phishing texts has been reported. These texts are often threatening and falsely claim to be from a trusted source, such as the Missouri Department of Revenue, the Department of Motor Vehicles, or the DMV. These text messages may include a warning regarding unpaid traffic violations, outstanding toll charges, or other fines owed.

These texts are NOT from the Missouri Department of Revenue and should be treated as scams. The department will not send requests for payment or request personal information via text message. If you receive one of these phishing texts, take the following action:

Do not click on links

Do not provide personal information such as Social Security numbers, banking details, or passwords

Do not respond to the text

Delete the text

Please help increase public awareness and fraud protection by sharing this alert with family, friends, and colleagues.

