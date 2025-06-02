Xygeni Security Unveils AI AutoFix at OWASP Global AppSec EU 2025: Fix Fast, Ship Secure

Xygeni SAST AI AutoFix at OWASP Global AppSec EU 2025 SAST AI Autofix Xygeni Security Logo

Xygeni Security announces the official launch of AI AutoFix, its breakthrough AI-driven remediation engine, at OWASP Global AppSec EU 2025.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xygeni, the all-in-one application security platform for modern DevSecOps, announces the official launch of AI AutoFix, its breakthrough AI-driven remediation engine, at OWASP Global AppSec EU 2025. As a Golden Sponsor, Xygeni is offering attendees an exclusive first look at how AI can detect and automatically fix code vulnerabilities—helping teams ship secure software, faster

“Developers don’t need more alerts—they need results,” said Jesús Cuadrado, CPO of Xygeni. “AutoFix goes beyond identifying risks. It fixes vulnerabilities in real time, directly in your repos, without disrupting your pipeline.”

Meet AutoFix: AI-Powered Remediation for Real-Time Security

AutoFix leverages AI to detect and resolve code-level flaws, including injection attacks, hardcoded secrets, and misconfigurations. It adapts to your language and framework, prioritizes using Reahability and Exploitability criteria, and generates secure pull requests with developer-friendly guidance, all integrated into your CI/CD workflows.

Key features:

- 100% true positive detection for critical flaws (e.g., SQLi, XSS, CWE-79/89)

- Context-aware remediation with AI-generated pull requests

- Reachability + EPSS-based prioritization

- Seamless GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jenkins integration

- Bulk AutoFix capabilities for SCA vulnerabilities

Xygeni Showcases Full AppSec Platform at OWASP Global AppSec EU 2025

During the event, attendees explored Xygeni’s All-in-One AppSec Platform, which protects every stage of the SDLC—from code to deployment. The platform demonstrated its ability to detect and remediate threats like malware, hardcoded secrets, supply chain risks, and infrastructure misconfigurations, all from a unified interface.

Malware detection is embedded across the platform: in source code, open source components, CI/CD pipelines, and container images, blocking threats before they reach production..

Core platform capabilities:

- AI-powered SAST with AutoFix and malware detection in source code

- Open Source Security with reachability, EPSS scoring, and early malware warning in third-party components

- Secrets Security with real-time Git hook protection against exposed credentials

- CI/CD Security & Policy Enforcement, including blocking malicious scripts, reverse shells, and misconfigured jobs

- Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Security for Terraform, Kubernetes, Docker, and more

- Build Integrity with SLSA compliance, including detection of unauthorized artifact changes

- Anomaly Detection for suspicious activity in repositories, pipelines, and permissions

- Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) for risk visibility, dynamic prioritization, and compliance

About Xygeni

Xygeni enables secure software delivery without slowing down engineering. Its platform combines deep code analysis, real-time threat detection, and automated remediation across source code, open source, CI/CD, infrastructure, and cloud. With dynamic prioritization and AI capabilities, Xygeni helps development teams cut through the noise, eliminate risks early, and stay compliant at scale.

