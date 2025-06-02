Maryland Spring Turkey Hunters Harvest 4,851 Birds

June 2, 2025

Season total decreases 2% from last year but remains above 10-year average

Maryland hunters harvested a total of 4,851 wild turkeys during the 2025 spring regular and junior turkey seasons. While this year’s harvest was slightly lower than the 2024 season total of 4,959, it remained well above the 10-year average of 4,350.

“Maryland’s spring turkey hunters benefitted from favorable weather and healthy turkey populations again this year,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Harvest numbers remained high in most areas, demonstrating the resiliency of this great game bird.”

Recent DNR surveys have documented average to above-average reproductive success in three of the last four summers, contributing to stable or growing turkey populations in many areas. Adult gobblers comprised 81% of the total harvest.

Garrett County reported the highest harvest with 506 turkeys, followed by Charles County (445) and Washington County (406). Four counties set new harvest records: Cecil, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Wicomico.

Youth hunters started the spring turkey season with the Junior Turkey Hunt, April 12-13. A total of 338 wild turkeys were taken during that weekend, representing 7% of the total. Sunday hunting accounted for 514 birds, or 11% of the statewide harvest.

Individuals interested in obtaining or renewing their hunting license can do so on the Maryland DNR website. The major fall hunting seasons begin Sept. 1 with mourning dove, and deer hunting begins with archery season on Sept. 5. Fall turkey season runs from Nov. 1-9.

Harvests by county are below: