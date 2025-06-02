Submit Release
Maryland Spring Turkey Hunters Harvest 4,851 Birds

Season total decreases 2% from last year but remains above 10-year average

Maryland hunters harvested a total of 4,851 wild turkeys during the 2025 spring regular and junior turkey seasons. While this year’s harvest was slightly lower than the 2024 season total of 4,959, it remained well above the 10-year average of 4,350. 

“Maryland’s spring turkey hunters benefitted from favorable weather and healthy turkey populations again this year,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Harvest numbers remained high in most areas, demonstrating the resiliency of this great game bird.”

Recent DNR surveys have documented average to above-average reproductive success in three of the last four summers, contributing to stable or growing turkey populations in many areas. Adult gobblers comprised 81% of the total harvest.

Garrett County reported the highest harvest with 506 turkeys, followed by Charles County (445) and Washington County (406). Four counties set new harvest records: Cecil, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Wicomico.

Youth hunters started the spring turkey season with the Junior Turkey Hunt, April 12-13. A total of 338 wild turkeys were taken during that weekend, representing 7% of the total. Sunday hunting accounted for 514 birds, or 11% of the statewide harvest.

Individuals interested in obtaining or renewing their hunting license can do so on the Maryland DNR website. The major fall hunting seasons begin Sept. 1 with mourning dove, and deer hunting begins with archery season on Sept. 5. Fall turkey season runs from Nov. 1-9. 

Harvests by county are below:

County

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Allegany

266

282

483

345

314

Anne Arundel

64

85

136

106

118

Baltimore

53

82

101

89

71

Calvert

58

72

99

107

101

Caroline

149

168

174

151

162

Carroll

104

94

132

125

118

Cecil

80

67

95

86

112

Charles

353

334

445

472

445

Dorchester

197

170

180

211

226

Frederick

281

343

391

322

281

Garrett

374

436

579

546

506

Harford

104

91

128

105

98

Howard

35

51

61

40

43

Kent

151

160

184

130

184

Montgomery

154

164

206

150

121

Prince George’s

99

115

164

135

129

Queen Anne’s

120

144

170

191

186

Somerset

180

176

199

202

175

St. Mary’s

187

204

253

226

282

Talbot

80

84

96

95

119

Washington

345

400

515

445

406

Wicomico

181

193

215

238

254

Worcester

295

293

350

442

400

    Total

3,910

4,208

5,356

4,959

4,851

