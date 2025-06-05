TravelMag Endorses 'The Consumer’s Guide to Timeshare Exit' as the Ultimate Resource for Timeshare Owners

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newton Group, a national leader in the timeshare exit industry, today announced that TravelMag has officially endorsed The Consumer’s Guide to Timeshare Exit, referring to it as “hands down, the best resource for timeshare owners looking to end their ownership.”

Originally published in 2017 and updated five times since, The Consumer’s Guide to Timeshare Exit has become the industry’s most trusted and widely cited educational resource. It has been featured in Forbes, U.S. News, Phoenix Magazine, and the Better Business Bureau’s Beacon Magazine, and has been downloaded more than 50,000 times by timeshare owners seeking trusted guidance.

“We are honored to receive this endorsement from TravelMag,” said Gordon Newton, author of the Consumer’s Guide and President of Newton Group. “Their commitment to providing honest and reliable travel advice perfectly aligns with our mission to empower and protect timeshare owners.”

A Critical Tool For Timeshare Exit Research

Each year, timeshare owners collectively lose millions of dollars to fraudulent or ineffective exit services. According to the Timeshare Exit Study, 55% of owners fail in their attempt to exit their contracts—and one in four fail specifically because they hired an exit company that didn’t deliver. “When the wrong choice can leave you stuck with your timeshare and out thousands of dollars, choosing the right partner isn’t just smart—it’s essential,” says Gordon Newton, President of Newton Group.

Newton Group developed the Guide to help fill the void of reliable information in an industry that Newton says “lacks regulatory oversight.” The Guide offers step-by-step strategies to help consumers identify legitimate exit paths and avoid the many pitfalls associated with untrustworthy services.

“At Newton Group, we’re raising the standard for how timeshare owners are helped,” said Gordon Newton, President of Newton Group. “We combine experienced exit professionals with licensed attorneys who are retained to personally represent each client. This structure protects owners’ rights, prioritizes their interests, and delivers real results. We’ve helped over 30,000 owners successfully exit, earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and operated under the same name for more than 20 years. While others talk about legal protection, we actually provide it for each client—and often for the same or even less than what typical exit companies charge, without offering any legal representation at all.”

What Sets Newton Group Apart

Unlike most exit companies, which use in-house counsel or outsource legal work to attorneys who represent the exit company itself, Newton Group’s clients are paired with independent attorneys who are retained specifically to represent the timeshare owner’s legal interests.

“This is a critical distinction,” Newton added. “Most companies have legal representation. The timeshare owner who pays them, does not. Our model reverses that dynamic and gives the power back to the owner.”

Without a direct attorney-client relationship, consumers may lose access to key legal protections, including objective legal advice, confidentiality and undivided loyalty. The Consumer’s Guide to Timeshare Exit helps readers understand these risks and provides practical, legal-first solutions for navigating timeshare termination safely.

About the Author

Gordon Newton is the author of The Consumer’s Guide to Timeshare Exit, Founder and President of Newton Group and Co-Founding Non-Attorney Partner of the nation’s leading timeshare consumer rights law firm. Recognized as the nation’s leading timeshare exit expert, Newton has been quoted in Forbes, U.S. News, AARP, Phoenix Magazine, Quicken, and the Better Business Bureau’s Beacon Magazine.

His expert commentary has appeared on national television including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and The Dave Ramsey Show. Newton’s insights continue to help reshape the timeshare exit industry and have empowered thousands of individuals to successfully find an end to their timeshare ownership.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Consumer Protection

Since its release, The Consumer’s Guide to Timeshare Exit has played a critical role in consumer education. Newton Group continues to defend its integrity and educational value, including issuing cease-and-desist letters to companies attempting to plagiarize its content.

Newton Group is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, is a two-time finalist for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics, and maintains five-star ratings across Google, Trustpilot, and BBB. Its model—combining expert timeshare exit services with personal legal representation—offers clients a level of protection and transparency rarely seen in the industry.

Download the Guide

The Consumer’s Guide to Timeshare Exit is available for free download at www.newtongroup.com. Visitors can also schedule a no-obligation consultation with a Newton Group advisor.

