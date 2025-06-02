Trees of Hope Named 2025 Postal Center International’s PCI Powerhouse Fund Recipient

From left: Arturo and Susan Echarte, PCI owners; Nicole Escobar, Trees of Hope Executive Director; Dennis R. Garcia, PCI Executive VP & CFO; and Ismael Diaz, PCI President & CEO, celebrate Trees of Hope receiving the 2025 PCI Powerhouse Fund award.

Trees of Hope Named 2025 PCI Powerhouse Fund Recipient to Expand Global Outreach for Child Sexual Abuse Prevention and Survivor Support

The PCI Powerhouse Fund has been transformational—enabling us to expand our reach, amplify our message, and deliver essential prevention and healing resources to families and survivors worldwide.” — Nicole Escobar, Executive Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding Child Sexual Abuse Prevention and Survivor Healing Outreach Globally Trees of Hope is honored to announce its selection as a 2025 recipient of the PCI Powerhouse Fund , marking a significant milestone in our mission to prevent child sexual abuse and support survivors in their healing journey.For over eighteen years, Trees of Hope has served the South Florida community through education, advocacy, and support for survivors of sexual abuse. In the past two years, our reach has expanded to Central Florida, Melbourne, North Carolina, and internationally to New Zealand. Our programs include in-person and online workshops, a comprehensive online learning portal, and a growing collection of print resources — all designed to prevent abuse and help survivors move from victim to survivor to thriver!The PCI Powerhouse Fund, Postal Center International’s philanthropic initiative, supports organizations that profoundly impact individuals and families. PCIis a recognized industry leader in integrated mail, print, and marketing solutions. Established in 2022, the Powerhouse Fund reflects PCI’s commitment to community transformation through strategic giving.Due to financial limitations, several of Trees of Hope’s strategic initiatives have been on hold in recent years. Thanks to this generous grant, we are now able to move forward with pivotal projects, including:- Translating our Flourish and Shelter healing curriculum into Haitian Creole, expanding our reach globally and in South Florida’s Haitian communities.- Launching our Prevent video training series on YouTube to make prevention education more widely accessible.- Releasing a comprehensive child sexual abuse prevention guide to empower families everywhere with vital information.Additionally, the grant will allow Trees of Hope to:- Develop a weekly video series based on our Shelter curriculum.- Expand our blog, podcast, and social media efforts to reach a broader, global audience.- Continue to grow our resource store for survivors and families.The Trees of Hope team is deeply grateful to Postal Center International’s PCI Powerhouse Fund for recognizing the organization as a force for good, and for investing in our vision of a world where every child is safe and every survivor has a path to healing.About Postal Center International (PCI)Postal Center International (PCI) was founded in 1984 and is a leading mail, print, signs, fulfillment, promotional, packaging, and marketing solutions partner. Under the leadership of President & CEO Ismael Diaz since 2006, PCI has become renowned as one of the nation’s fastest-growing postal and mail processing organizations and among the largest state-of-the-art printers. The company’s family of brands employs more than 600 associates with locations in the Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, West, and Mid-Atlantic regions, spanning a footprint of 562,000 square feet. PCI delivers exceptional solutions to enterprise clients in banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications, including HITRUST CSF, TruSight, FDR, PCI DSS, SOC 2 (Type 2), FSC, SFI, PEFC, and G7.Media Contact for Trees of Hope: Nicole EscobarEmail: nicoleescobar@treesofhope.orgOrganization: Trees of HopeLocation: Fort Lauderdale, FLMedia Contact for Postal Center InternationalPaula MescolinDirector of Marketing and Communicationspaulam@surfpci.com800.430.7241 | Ext 2019754-215-8201 (Cell)

