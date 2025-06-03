Click Capital Markets Partners with New Venture Brokerage to Expand Access to New Issuance Products

Click Capital partners with NVB to offer IPOs and new issues to European investors via API, expanding retail access to U.S. capital markets.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Click Capital Markets, a leading provider of API-based access to public market offerings, announced today a new partnership with New Venture Brokerage (NVB), a technology-forward broker-dealer focused on modernizing retail access to capital markets.The partnership will allow NVB customers to place orders for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Follow-On Offerings, and Overnight Offerings directly within NVB’s platform. This access is made possible through Click’s fully compliant, embedded infrastructure that simplifies onboarding, order flow, and retail allocation across new issue products.NVB has a growing presence across Europe, and this integration further expands Click’s reach in the region by unlocking new issuance access for European retail investors seeking exposure to U.S. capital markets.“Partnering with NVB aligns with our mission to democratize access to new issue products for retail investors globally,” said Scott Coyle, CEO of Click Capital Markets. “Our API makes it possible for modern brokerage firms to offer these investment opportunities without building complex infrastructure. NVB is an ideal partner with a shared commitment to innovation and investor empowerment.”Click Capital Markets streamlines public offering distribution for retail broker-dealers through a single API. This platform offers a curated selection of new issue products and supports both omnibus and fully disclosed models. It manages allocation, compliance, and operational processes, reducing the workload for partner firms. By aggregating retail demand, the platform provides underwriters with a central point of access to a broad network of qualified retail investors.“This is just the beginning,” said Marianna Movsesyan, CEO of New Venture Brokerage.“Our partnership with Click Capital Markets represents a major milestone in delivering smarter, simpler, and more transparent access to IPOs for our investors. At NVB, we are committed to breaking down the traditional barriers of capital markets — making sure that every investor, regardless of size or location, can access and participate in the world’s most dynamic financial ecosystems.”About Click Capital MarketsClick offers an API designed to give U.S. and foreign brokerage firms access to a wide variety of U.S. registered new issue capital markets products, including IPOs, Preferreds, CEFs, Secondary Offerings, UITs, CEFs, Fixed Income, Structured Products and Alternative Assets.. For more information, visit www.click.markets.About New Venture BrokerageNew Venture Brokerage CJSC is a next-generation, digital-first broker-dealer licensed by the Central Bank of Armenia (License No. ՆԸ 0028). NVB is committed to redefining how retail and institutional investors access both public and private capital markets.With a mission to open new pathways for investors, NVB provides seamless, transparent, and secure access to IPOs, secondary offerings, venture capital, and structured products across U.S. and European financial markets.Learn more at www.nvbrokerage.com

