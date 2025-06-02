Tax services continue during Canada Post disruption

CANADA, June 2 - People can continue to access provincial tax services during the ongoing labour dispute at Canada Post.

Non-mail payment and application options are available, and people are encouraged to use them to avoid late fees and penalties. During a disruption to postal services, people are still responsible for filing tax returns, claiming grants, applying for programs or refunds, and making payments and remittances on time. Penalty and interest rules still apply.

People and businesses who file taxes with the Province or claim refunds from the Province, including logging tax, employer health tax, insurance premium tax, provincial sales tax and others, may also want to sign up to receive deposits for refunds directly from the Province of B.C.

ETaxBC is an online service that allows people to file tax returns, make payments and more. Any returns or invoices issued online through eTaxBC are not affected, but a postal disruption could affect people and businesses if they receive printed copies of returns or invoices from the Province. Anyone who is expecting a printed return or invoice close to the due date should contact the Ministry of Finance to make other arrangements.

Homeowner grant:

People do not need to wait for their property tax notice to be able to claim a provincial homeowner grant, which reduces property taxes for most homeowners in B.C. To avoid late penalties and interest, people should apply for the grant before their property taxes are due. The quickest and easiest way to apply is online. Applications are also accepted by phone or at Service BC locations.

The low-income grant supplement for seniors must be applied for separately and mailed to the Ministry of Finance. However, applicants have until Dec. 31 of the current tax year to apply and be considered for the supplement.

B.C. family benefit:

The B.C. family benefit and other related payments will not be affected and will be delivered in June 2025, along with the Canada child benefit. The Province recommends people register with the Canada Revenue Agency to receive these payments or refunds directly to their accounts to ensure there are no delays.

Rural property tax notices:

Property tax notices for people in rural areas are sent by the Province and homeowners pay the Province directly. People can receive their property tax notice through their eTaxBC account. Homeowners who have not enrolled can contact the Ministry of Finance or visit the nearest Service BC location for information about how to enrol.

To avoid penalties and interest, payments are due on or before July 2, 2025.

Municipal property tax notices:

Homeowners pay their property taxes to the municipality that sent their property tax notice. People should visit their municipality’s website or tax office for more information.

During a postal disruption, penalty and interest rules still apply. People may want to choose a payment option that does not require mail services.

Property tax deferment:

The property tax deferment program allows homeowners to delay their property tax for the year. Families with children, people 55 and older, a surviving spouse and people with disabilities may be eligible.

Homeowners can renew their application or apply for property tax deferment online. People should renew or apply before their property taxes are due as late penalties may apply. People do not need to wait for their property tax notice to arrive before they can apply to defer their property taxes.

Property transfer tax:

Property transfer tax is paid online when people buy or register an interest in a property.

However, if people need to pay audit assessments or other account fees on their property transfer tax, they could be affected by a postal strike. To avoid delays and penalties, people can pay through their bank or financial institution, at a Service BC location or by drop box at the Ministry of Finance, 1802 Douglas St., Victoria. Envelopes can be dropped off with a cheque, bank draft or money order made payable to the Minister of Finance.

Refunds:

People may be eligible for a refund if they overpaid a tax, paid in error or for other reasons depending on the tax. To be considered on-time, refund applications must be received by the ministry before the due date. Refund application forms include information about time limits and how to submit them to the Province.

Appeals:

People appealing tax assessments must submit their appeal on or before the deadline. Generally, appeals must be received within 90 days from the date on the appealable notice or letter. However, there are some exceptions and people should confirm their appeal deadline.

Learn More:

For more information about provincial taxes during a postal disruption, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/tax-updates/postal-disruption

For information about how disability and income assistance will continue during the disruption, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025SDPR0004-000463

To learn about municipal and rural property tax deadlines, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/important-dates

For ways to submit appeals, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/verification-audit-ruling-appeal/appeal/minister

To register with the CRA to receive tax refunds and benefit payments directly to your account, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/about-canada-revenue-agency-cra/direct-deposit.html

To learn more about eTaxBC, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/etaxbc/about