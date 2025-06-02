Minister’s, parliamentary secretary’s, K-12 education partners’ statement on Pride 2025

CANADA, June 2 - Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care, alongside Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity; B.C. School Trustees Association; BC School Superintendents Association; BC Association of School Business Officials; BC Principals’ & Vice-Principals’ Association; BC Teachers’ Federation; CUPE BC; BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils; BC Teachers’ Council; BC Public School Employers’ Association; First Nations Education Steering Committee; First Nations Schools Association; Métis Nation BC and Alliance of BC Modern Treaty Nations have issued the following statement to mark Pride 2025 and celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in B.C.’s education system:

“Pride Month is a time to celebrate diversity, embrace inclusion and honour the incredible ways 2SLGBTQIA+ friends, students, neighbours, colleagues and family members help make B.C. a wonderful place to call home.

“Pride is also a call to act. Many 2SLGBTQIA+ community members continue to face discrimination or exclusion today, and school can be one of the very first places a child experiences it. That’s why it’s up to all of us to make sure that every day, when students, staff and community members walk through the school doors, they’re welcomed for who they are. When we stand together, we send a strong message: everyone belongs, and discrimination and bullying have no place in our schools or communities. These are important messages for kids to see, hear and feel as they learn and grow. We know this support changes lives – and saves lives.

“Honouring Pride means acknowledging both pain and progress, while recognizing our individual responsibility to build an inclusive future for every child and youth. By fostering a sense of belonging and safety for all students and staff in schools, we can create learning environments where young people can thrive, because they’re supported to be who they are as individual people.

“To all those helping to stand up and make B.C.’s schools more inclusive, welcoming spaces for all students, thank you. From colourful crosswalks to vibrant community events, the widespread support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is clear. There are hundreds of thousands of people taking part in Pride throughout the province recognizing the significance of supporting and being an ally. This reflects decades of dedication from many organizations and 2SLGBTQIA+ advocates fighting for human rights and continuing to lead the way, with a commitment to equality and inclusion that inspires and brings people together.

“This month and every month, we will continue working together as partners to make sure B.C.’s schools are places where everyone can feel safe and free to be who they are.

“As we celebrate Pride 2025, we encourage everyone to stand together – recognizing and honouring the contributions and resilience of 2SLGBTQIA+ students, families and educators in their communities, with love and pride throughout B.C.”

Learn More:

If you or a friend is experiencing discrimination or harassment related to sexual orientation or gender identity, get help here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/erase