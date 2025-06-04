OysterLink Responds to Seasonal Hospitality Hiring Crunch with Scalable Solution for Summer 2025

OysterLink offers a scalable, industry-specific hiring platform to meet the summer 2025 hospitality staffing surge, improving recruitment efficiency nationwide.

OYSTERLINK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hospitality businesses nationwide brace for the annual summer surge, one platform is positioning itself at the heart of the industry’s recruitment solution. OysterLink, a specialized job board built exclusively for restaurant and hospitality careers, is helping businesses meet seasonal staffing demands while simplifying the job search experience for workers navigating a fast-paced industry.According to recent Google Trends data, interest in hospitality jobs surged by over 15% between March and May 2025. In hotspots like Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles, hospitality job searches hit their highest peaks in more than a year, largely driven by summer hiring across hotels, restaurants, rooftop bars, and event venues. This seasonal rush often exposes deep-rooted staffing inefficiencies that restaurants and hotels face, including last-minute hiring, underqualified applicants, and high turnover.“OysterLink was built with these challenges in mind,” said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO and Founder of OysterLink. “This isn’t just a job board — it’s a tool that understands the hospitality cycle. Summer brings a predictable wave of demand, but for many operators, the hiring process still feels chaotic. Our platform helps calm that chaos. Everyone can easily explore hospitality careers at OysterLink , but if you want to apply or follow new job openings in a specific region, or a specific industry, it’s recommended to sign up,” he adds.Shaoolian, a serial entrepreneur with a deep interest in hospitality operations, co-founded OysterLink with Milos Eric, who now serves as General Manager. The idea came out of frustration, both from employers trying to hire seasonal talent quickly and workers overwhelmed by generic job platforms that don’t understand hospitality-specific needs.“Too often, job seekers get lost in one-size-fits-all platforms,” said Milos Eric. “We wanted to create something different — a platform tailored to restaurant managers, baristas, cooks, sommeliers, bartenders, concierges. OysterLink gives them better visibility, better tools, and better opportunities.”At its core, OysterLink connects hospitality professionals with meaningful job listings across the U.S., focusing initially on New York, Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles.But it’s not solely a job searching platform, it’s more than that. Candidates can access salary benchmarks, interview advice, resume tips, and even paycheck calculators to understand what they’ll bring home after taxes. For employers, the platform offers posting tools, industry-specific templates, and support in writing compelling job ads that actually convert.The timing couldn’t be more urgent. According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 62% of restaurant operators reported being understaffed at the start of 2025, and that number is expected to grow through July and August."Operators are in a tough spot," said Milos Eric. "Many can’t hire fast enough to match guest volume. That’s where we come in, giving them a way to quickly find qualified candidates who understand the work.”The problem isn’t just speed. It’s also fit — pairing candidates with roles that align with their skillset, goals, and lifestyle. OysterLink addresses that by offering more transparency around compensation and job expectations, and a growing database of career guidance developed in partnership with industry professionals.“Summer is when a lot of workers enter or re-enter hospitality,” said Ludovica Stornaiuolo, one of OysterLink’s Social Media Specialists. “They’re students on break, people looking to make extra income, or aspiring career changers. We see it in the data. They want clear info, fast results, and good pay — and that’s what we highlight.”OysterLink doesn’t aim to compete with mass-market platforms. Instead, it focuses on doing one thing well: connecting people who live and breathe hospitality.As the hospitality world heats up for summer 2025, OysterLink is making sure that talent and opportunity find each other — not by chance, but by design. To discover the best possibilities offered, visit https://oysterlink.com/ or contact them at (888) 357-3167, or simply, specify your request with this inquiry About OysterLinkOysterLink is a hospitality-specific job platform that connects restaurant and hotel professionals with top employers across the U.S. Built for both job seekers and business owners, it offers salary data, application tools, and hiring templates tailored to the hospitality industry.

