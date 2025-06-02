Montgomery County Man Files Suit Over Severe Injuries Caused by Police K-9

The Law Offices of Colby Lewis founder, Colby Lewis Law Offices of Colby Lewis

Lawsuit Highlights Safety Failures and Delayed Resolution

Training of this nature should never take place in an open public space without safeguards to protect bystanders.” — Colby Lewis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Montgomery County resident has filed a lawsuit against the City of Splendora, the City of Magnolia, and Integrity K9 Texas, a private canine training company, following a serious incident involving a police K-9 that occurred during a training exercise in a public park.Filed under Cause No. 2024-39113 in Montgomery County District Court, the lawsuit alleges that the defendants conducted a high-risk police dog training drill in an open, publicly accessible park without signage, barriers, or proper safety protocols. According to the filing, the plaintiff was lawfully present and playing basketball when the unleashed K-9 broke loose and inflicted serious physical and psychological injuries The lawsuit contends that the facts strongly support a finding of negligence and asserts that evidence will confirm multiple failures in planning and executing the training exercise.“Training of this nature should never take place in an open public space without safeguards to protect bystanders,” said attorney Colby Lewis, who represents the plaintiff. “Our client has endured significant trauma, and while efforts were made to resolve the matter outside of court, no adequate offer has been extended to cover his documented medical needs . We believe this case will help clarify standards around public safety and accountability.”The legal action seeks damages for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and long-term psychological harm. It also raises broader public safety concerns about the conduct of police K-9 exercises in community parks and the responsibilities of both municipalities and private contractors involved.

Relentless Representation | Over $200 Million recovered for our clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.