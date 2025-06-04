India & Indonesia’s Global Talent Era Begins as Jobstas Launches Free International Job Access

Jobstas Logo

An AI-supported career platform connects Indian and Indonesian talent and companies to international opportunities, including over 5 million jobs in Europe

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As international labor markets continue to seek skilled professionals in technology, healthcare, engineering, and education, Indian and Indonesian workers and businesses are finding new pathways to participate. Jobstas, a global hiring and career platform, has announced the expansion of its services in India and Indonesia, offering 30 days of free access for employers and job seekers.To explore global opportunities or begin hiring internationally, visit: www.jobstas.com Jobstas blends elements of a social network with a job marketplace, allowing users to build interactive profiles, add optional video introductions, and connect directly with international employers. Using AI-powered matching and direct messaging, the platform facilitates efficient, human-centered hiring without intermediaries.Why Indian and Indonesian Talent Is Winning WorldwideIndian and Indonesian professionals are recognized globally for their ambition, work ethic, and adaptability. Jobstas gives you the tools to:-Gain international work experience (on-site or remote)-Earn competitive salaries-Build global contacts and grow your CV-Return stronger and uplift your local economy-Or stay abroad with your family under fair conditionsThis shift reflects not a departure from India or Indonesia but an expansion of their presence in the global workforce.A Smarter Way to Recruit – Especially for SMEs and StartupsEmployers in India and Indonesia can now access international job seekers as well, including verified engineers, developers, healthcare staff, and more. AI suggestions, video profiles, and direct chat make the process 10x faster than LinkedIn or traditional job portals.To support adoption, Jobstas is currently providing 30 days of free access for Indian and Indonesian employers, including unlimited job postings and full feature availability. The offer allows businesses to evaluate international hiring solutions without initial investment.India and Indonesia’s Time Is Now. Europe Is Waiting.Countries like Germany, Sweden, France, and the Netherlands offer:-Free or affordable education & training-Universal health insurance-Unemployment & housing benefits-Fast-track family reunification-Career visas for IT, healthcare, engineers, teachers & moreTo benefit from these opportunities, visibility is essential. Jobstas provides a platform for Indian and Indonesian professionals to connect directly with verified employers abroad, making cross-border employment more accessible and transparent.About JobstasJobstas is a next-gen career platform designed for international connections. Already trusted by thousands in the USA, ASEAN, and Europe, the platform is now expanding in India and Indonesia, where talent meets opportunity.Employers and professionals can register and access the platform at no cost during the initial 30-day launch period.Jobstas is also available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store Media ContactAlkan Kama - Founder & CEOJobstas – Global Career Platformalkan.kama@jobstas.com+49-15735133815

