CultureCon® Announces Inaugural AI Summit

This summit isn't just about what AI can do. It's about the future we want to create together." — Nick Lombardino, Co-founder of CultureCon®

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CultureCon , a leading force in reimagining workplace culture, is excited to announce its inaugural AI Summit , taking place April 22 and 23, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. This two day event will bring together forward thinking professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming the way we work and the role each of us plays in shaping what comes next.AI Summit 2026 is more than a tech conference. It is a space for bold ideas, practical strategies, and human centered leadership in a workplace shaped by both people and intelligent technology. As AI becomes more embedded in how we lead, collaborate, and communicate, this summit will also examine its broader impact, from ethics and equity to privacy, policy, and the future of the human experience.Participants will explore cutting-edge tools and techniques for using AI as a creative partner to spark new ideas, boost productivity, and drive innovation. Sessions will examine not just what is possible, but what is responsible—keeping people and culture at the core.The conference will be attended by people leaders, HR professionals, team leads, executives, consultants, strategists, and innovators across industries who want to explore how AI can enhance workplace culture, drive collaboration, and support responsible innovation. The summit also welcomes anyone curious about how technology will transform how we work together and make ethical decisions moving forward.The summit will feature inspiring keynotes, interactive panels, and hands-on workshops led by experts in AI, organizational design, workplace culture, and ethics. Attendees will also enjoy curated networking opportunities with peers from across industries who are committed to building the future with intention.CultureCon is proud to have the University of Wisconsin—Madison as a strategic partner of the AI Summit, reflecting UW-Madison’s longstanding commitment to bridging technology, ethics, and human-centered innovation. As part of this partnership, UW-Madison’s own Greg Downey , Evjue-Bascom Professor and incoming Director of the Information School (iSchool), will present “Histories and Futures of AI in the Workplace.” His session will explore how current hopes and concerns about AI have deeper historical roots than many realize, offering attendees practical insights on the hidden expertise and labor behind today’s technologies and what we can learn from the past to build a more intentional future.“We launched the AI Summit to help leaders move beyond shorter, surface-level AI discussions and focus on what matters: building systems that reflect our values, elevate human potential, and strengthen trust at work and beyond,” said Zach Blumenfeld, Co-founder of CultureCon. “This summit isn’t just about what AI can do. It’s about the future we want to create together,” added Nick Lombardino. “The choices we make today will shape the culture of work and society for years to come, which is why we’re committed to having important conversations now about ethical stewardship and using these powerful tools to build a brighter future.”Registration is now open, with presale tickets available through June 30, 2025. To learn more and reserve your spot, visit: https://www.cultureconusa.org/ai-summit-2026 About CultureConAs a Certified B Corporation, CultureCon is on a mission to inspire positive change around organizational culture. Through large conferences, online courses, consulting services, and certification programs, we deliver experiences that provide practical tools and motivation for our customers to become cultural change agents within their organizations. Our customers include business owners, CxOs, HR leaders, senior management, individual contributors, and anyone who wants to build more uplifting, inspiring, and healthy workplaces.

