$75M Alstom Manufacturing Facility Expansion Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that rail transportation manufacturer Alstom marked the completion of a major expansion that featured the addition of a car body shell production facility in the City of Hornell. Thanks to New York State assistance, Alstom reshored this critical operation back to the United States from Brazil, investing $75 million in this state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility, assisting the storied company with fulfilling a major order with Chicago’s Metra commuter rail line. Alstom is producing 200 new multi-level commuter cars that will have modern features, greater capacity and a smoother ride. Alstom will also soon begin production on new light rail vehicles for Philadelphia on the Hornell campus. Alstom’s stock facility in Hornell is the largest passenger rail manufacturing facility in North America.

“Alstom's $75 million expansion is proof that manufacturing is back in the Southern Tier,” Governor Hochul said. “We are reshoring good, union jobs and rebuilding Upstate, making New York the place where things get made and made well. I am committed to rebuilding New York's manufacturing base, creating opportunity in every part of the State and ensuring the future is made right here at home.”

Because of New York State support, Alstom has pledged to create 258 union supported jobs on-site and retain 390 jobs. Up to $7 million is being made available through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the job creation commitments.

An earlier expansion at the Hornell site, bolstered by up to $30 million in funding from the Southern Tier Soaring Upstate Revitalization Initiative, supported facility construction and renovation, and installation of crucial machinery and equipment. That support facilitated the retention of more than 1,000 existing positions in Hornell and at other Alstom operations in New York. The State’s support for the project was also a crucial factor in Alstom’s efforts to secure a contract with Amtrak in support of its high-speed train initiative.

The Acela contract with Amtrak involved the design and production of 28 next-generation, high-speed trainsets. These trains, named Avelia Liberty, will replace Acela’s current fleet that is nearly a quarter century old. The new ‘tilting’ trainsets will operate along the Washington – New York – Boston Northeast Corridor, initially at speeds up to 160 mph, and will have one-third more passenger seats, as well as modern amenities such as improved Wi-Fi access, personal outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights at every seat, enhanced food service and a smoother, more reliable ride.

Alstom Americas Region President and CEO Michael Keroullé said, “Americans deserve high-quality transportation options and good jobs. Alstom's continued investments in our U.S. manufacturing sites deliver both. As the largest employer in Hornell, we have witnessed the positive impact of rail investment and innovation on this community and the opportunities it generates. We thank Governor Hochul and all our state and local partners for their continued support of our growth and expansion.”

IAM Union International President Brian Bryant said, “The IAM Union could not be more proud to represent the dedicated and skilled workforce at Alstom. IAM Union members right here in Hornell, New York are building the future of rail transportation in the United States and beyond. These are generational, family-sustaining union careers that benefit the entire community. We look forward to continuing this important work with Governor Hochul, Alstom, and our state and local partners to grow this workforce and the entire U.S. rail industry.”

The Hornell site has been a major employer for the community for over a century and plays a critical role in the Southern Tier regional economy. The Hornell plant has delivered more than 8,000 new or refurbished rail vehicles to customers across North America, including 1,000 subway cars to New York City Transit. Alstom helps 10 million commuters make their way to and around New York City.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said,

“Alstom’s ongoing commitment to expanding its operations and advancing rail technology will keep Hornell, and the entire region, on track for continued economic growth. Advanced manufacturing is a critical Upstate industry, and we are grateful to Alstom for its dedication in reshoring the company's car body shell production to the United States and for creating solid job opportunities right here in the Southern Tier.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “It’s full steam ahead for Plant 4, Alstom’s new Hornell cutting-edge manufacturing facility! I was proud to secure $3.4 million in federal funding to put Alstom on the fast track to expand and house this new manufacturing facility. The opening of Plant 4 today is a win-win-win for American manufacturing leadership, the Southern Tier economy, and Alstom’s powerhouse union workforce, getting even stronger with 250 new good-paying jobs. Today, Alstom solidifies the Southern Tier and New York State as the beating heart for its North American operations. I’ve long fought to support Alstom’s growth in Steuben County and will continue to fight to ensure Hornell has the resources it needs to be one of the nation’s main hubs for rolling stock manufacturing.”

Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said, “Alstom’s $75 million expansion will create hundreds of new union jobs, generate new economic opportunities in the Southern Tier, and strengthen New York’s manufacturing base. I’m proud to support this project, and I will continue fighting to bring jobs, opportunity, and long-term economic growth to working families across New York.”

Hornell Mayor John Buckley said, “Hornell has long thrived as a hub for the railroad transportation industry, and our longstanding partnership with Alstom has played a vital role in that success. Alstom’s continued investment in our city has not only created high-quality jobs and driven economic growth here in Hornell but has also delivered substantial benefits to the surrounding communities and the entire region. This collaboration strengthens Hornell’s position as a leader in transportation innovation and manufacturing. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and Alstom for their ongoing support and commitment to our community’s future.”

Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Judy McKinney-Cherry and Dr. Mary Bonderoff said, “This project has indeed proven to be a win-win for the Southern Tier and all of New York State. Thanks to the Governor’s leadership, we are making transformative investments in leading industries and improving our transportation equipment manufacturing network for the 21st century, ensuring that the region will continue to soar for years to come.”