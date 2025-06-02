Submit Release
Palestine: Journalist Moataz Mohammad Rajab killed 

At least 166 Palestinian journalists and media workers have lost their lives in Gaza

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) in mourning the death of Al-Quds Al-Youm TV journalist and video editor Moataz Mohammad Rajab.

According to the PJS, Rajab was reporting on an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city on 28 May when he died after a civilian car near him was hit and exploded.

It is understood he died instantly along with other civilians.

The PJS said it “condemns in the strongest terms” his death and the continued attacks on journalists. 

The NUJ joins the IFJ is calling for an immediate investigation into Rajab’s death and the other journalists and media workers who have been killed during the conflict and extends its condolences to their families and friends.

