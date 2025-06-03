Televero Health Expands Collaborative Care to Lighten Workloads and Unlock Reimbursement for Primary Care Practices

Turnkey solution helps practices expand seamlessly with same-day, insurance-based behavioral health care through team-based, MD-led psychiatry and therapy

We will identify the right patients already in your practice, provide the care team, handle the documentation, and get your practice reimbursed.” — Joseph Kugler MD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Health, a physician-led virtual behavioral health organization, is expanding its Collaborative Care program to meet the growing demand for integrated behavioral health support that improves patient outcomes. The company’s solutions make it easier than ever for primary care practices to deliver behavioral health services and be reimbursed for the care they are already providing.



What Is Collaborative Care and How Does the Model Work?

Collaborative Care integrates medical and behavioral health teams using shared planning, communication, and measurable goals. The result: better outcomes, lower costs, and safer, more coordinated care.

This isn’t a new idea. It’s a smarter, more scalable version of what’s already working.

Televero Health’s model integrates directly with practices, supports clinical teams, and connects seamlessly to its specialty psychiatry and counseling services when needed.

Televero Health works directly with each referring practice to help identify which patients are a strong clinical fit for Collaborative Care. This joint approach ensures the right patients receive the right level of support—improving outcomes, reducing liability, and lowering total practice risk.

“We help identify the right patients already in your practice, provide the care team, and handle the documentation,” said Joseph Kugler MD, lead psychiatrist for the program. “Primary care keeps delivering the care. We make sure specialty support is integrated where and when it is needed most.”



Why This Matters to Primary Care Practices

If you’re running a large primary care practice, chances are your team is already managing behavioral health needs—without the tools, time, or reimbursement to do it right. That’s where Televero Health comes in.

With Televero Health’s Collaborative Care model, you can:

• Be reimbursed for the behavioral health care you are already providing: Most practices are delivering this care without compensation. Televero Health helps practices unlock new revenue streams through reimbursable Collaborative Care codes.

• Offload 90% of the work: Televero Health handles patient identification, care coordination, documentation, and billing support.

• Improve access for primary care patients: Televero Health offers same-day virtual appointments for both psychiatric and counseling services, so patients get the care they need without long waits.

• Scale with confidence: Whether it’s mild anxiety or complex psychiatric needs, Televero Health ensures patients get the right level of care—without overwhelming primary care teams.

“This is a natural extension of what we already do well,” added Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Health. “We’re making it easier for primary care teams to deliver behavioral health support without disrupting their day-to-day operations.”



Built for Collaboration from Day One

Televero Health was conceived and purpose-built to work in partnership with referring physicians. Every system, process, and clinical protocol is purpose-built to support Collaborative Care.

Internally, their fully MD-led integrated care pods—composed of psychiatrists, therapists, care managers, and support staff—collaborate across specialty areas to ensure patients get better, faster. This isn’t an add-on. It’s the core of how we operate.

Televero Health Makes It Easy to Refer

Televero Health has designed this program to plug into existing primary care workflows with minimal disruption. No need to hire new staff or change your systems. They bring the team, the tech, and the know-how.

Together, the outcome is more care to more people—when they need it most.



Insurance-Based Care for Primary Care Reimbursement

Televero Health currently serves patients across Texas, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Georgia, Connecticut, and is rapidly expanding to other states. They accept major commercial insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Why Medical Groups Are Saying Yes

- Offload high-risk behavioral health care

- Improve access, outcomes, and HEDIS metrics

- Receive consistent updates and retain clinical visibility

- Reduce liability with built-in crisis protocols

- Get reimbursed for collaborative care coordination (CPT 99492–99494)

These CPT codes allow practices to:

- Be reimbursed for coordination work

- Support value-based care models

- Expand services without expanding staff



Start Referring and Collaborating Today

If you’re ready to turn uncompensated care into a sustainable, scalable, patient-centered solution—reach out to Televero Health today. They can start within a week—no integration, no contract, and no disruption.

Visit https://televerohealth.com/collaborativecare to learn more and get started.



About Televero Health

Televero Health is a virtual behavioral health organization delivering same-day psychiatry, therapy, crisis response, and medication management across the care lifespan. With physician-led teams, 97% patient satisfaction, and full insurance coverage, Televero Health helps medical groups integrate behavioral health safely, efficiently, and profitably—through a Collaborative Care Model built for scale. Televero Health helps large medical groups transform behavioral health from a clinical burden into a coordinated, scalable solution—built to improve patient outcomes, reduce risk, and align with modern reimbursement strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.