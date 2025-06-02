Tech founder further supports HyperJar customers with financial advice book

10 things I love about Money Mat Megens Author

Passionate about finance and tech, but especially patterns of behaviour when spending, Mat Megens helps people through his book – 10 things I love about money

Mat Megens 10 things I love about Money” — Mat Megens

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passionate about all things finance and tech, but especially helping people to understand their emotional and psychological patterns of behaviour when spending, the app’s founder Mat Megens is further extending his support to help people manage money through his soon to be released book – 10 things I love about money, currently trending in Amazon’s Top 10 Hot Releases.

HyperJar, one of the most awarded consumer money management apps in the UK with around 3/4 of a million customers, serves to help people to be more mindful when they spend their money. The visual appeal and simplicity of user functions has been especially loved by parents who use it to manage household spending.

“The success of HyperJar and the clear financial challenges facing Brits inspired me to write a book called '10 things I love about money' and is a unique set of rules to help people get on top of their money in a way to bring happiness to their life”, says Mat. The book provides the missing link for managing your expenses as a way to build wealth. In our digital world, by using the app together with the principles laid out in the book anyone can overcome the complexities of our always-on digital economy and achieve financial zen.

“Today, regular people are being squeezed by inflation, a weakening job market, temptations to shop and incur debt as well as social media fuelled lifestyle creep”, says Mat. “The advice often entails complex investing strategies or demands to generate ‘multiple streams of income’ and ‘assets that grow while you sleep.’ While these things aren’t necessarily bad, they aren’t the foundation you need to build your house on. This foundation of managing your income carefully is often too neglected and it makes getting control of your finances an overwhelming endeavour. My book aims to build a foundation that you can follow for life and then pursue multiple streams of income, an influencer career or anything you desire knowing that your financial house is in order.”



For further information please visit www.matmegens.com

Editors Notes: Hyper Jar established in 2020, based in London employs around 80 staff and has approximately 700,000 customers.

Mat Megens was born on a farm in Canada to Dutch immigrant parents who never graduated primary school. In spite of this, education was always emphasised turning Mat into a lifelong learner. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering and embarked on a career designing circuit boards for telecom companies in the US and Canada before attaining an MBA degree and moving to London to become an investment banker. A ten-year career in finance led to his inspiration to start HyperJar. HyperJar is a money management app designed to help people spend better and keep more of their money in a digital age of easy payments and easy credit. The thousands of people who HyperJar has helped improve their lives convinced Mat to write a book outlining the philosophy behind the business. This book, 10 things I love about money, will be published by Wiley and released in June 2025 available on amazon.co.uk or waterstones.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.