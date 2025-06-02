Applied Ergonomics Welcomes Jessica Kirshner as Interior Designer

Jessica Kirshner

Five-year IIDA board member with deep industry ties brings national restaurant and workplace design expertise to Applied Ergonomics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Ergonomics, a leading commercial furniture dealership and interior furnishing solutions firm, today announced the addition of Jessica Kirshner as Interior Designer. Kirshner brings five years of International Interior Design Association (IIDA) board leadership experience and a track record of managing Fortune 500 expansion projects for national restaurant chains and financial institutions.

Kirshner has served on IIDA boards in Oregon and Illinois, progressing through multiple leadership roles, including Director of Social Media, Director of Advocacy Outreach, and will assume the VP of Communications role in July 2025. She also serves on the board of Project Color Corps, a nonprofit creating murals for schools and communities, and volunteers with Cradles to Crayons.

"Jessica's extensive industry leadership through IIDA and her experience with national brand expansions make her an exceptional addition to our team," said Jeffrey Meltzer, President of Applied Ergonomics. "Her combination of design expertise and business development passion aligns perfectly with our growth objectives."

Kirshner's career has centered on supporting high-growth companies grow their footprint across the United States, working on projects across the country for Fortune 500 clients. Her experience spans workplace environments and restaurant design for national brands, bringing to Applied Ergonomics her versatile expertise for our diverse client needs.

Prior to joining Applied Ergonomics, Kirshner worked at prominent design firms in Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, where she managed complex national expansion projects. She earned her degree in Oregon and moved to Chicago to integrate more deeply into the local design community.

"I'm excited to join Applied Ergonomics because it offers hands-on design work with the opportunity to grow into business development," said Kirshner. "After working at larger firms, I was drawn to Applied Ergonomics' collaborative environment and direct client relationship involvement."

About Applied Ergonomics Founded in 1992 by Jeffrey Meltzer, Applied Ergonomics is a full-service commercial furniture dealership and interior solutions company located in Chicago, Illinois, serving clients across the United States. With over 30 years of experience, the company provides transformative ergonomic solutions and innovative interior designs that foster comfort and productivity for diverse industries. Applied Ergonomics serves clients in three capacities: as a contract furniture, flooring and dealership with design services; as an ergonomic consultant; and as a design/build contractor.

