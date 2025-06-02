Ilham Aliyev received Vice President of ExxonMobil
AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - On June 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received John Ardill, Vice President of ExxonMobil.
Ardill conveyed greetings from ExxonMobil's CEO, Darren Woods, to the President.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his thanks for the greetings and requested that his own greetings be conveyed to Woods.
The meeting highlighted ExxonMobil's long-standing presence in Azerbaijan, including its participation as a shareholder in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project. The President was also briefed on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) scheduled to be signed today between SOCAR and ExxonMobil, focused on developing Azerbaijan's oil and gas potential.
The representatives of the company specifically noted the favorable environment in Azerbaijan for the development of its oil and gas and energy sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.