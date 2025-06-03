Meteora Capital's CIO, Vik Mittal, to Speak at the SPAC Conference 2025

Vik Mittal to discuss institutional SPAC strategies, PIPE financing, and targeted investor alignment amid a resurgence in the 2025 SPAC market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital's Vik Mittal, CEO and CIO, will join the SPAC Conference 2025 panel “New Investor Engagement Strategies” held at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York on June 18, 2025. Mr. Mittal will share his expertise built over nearly 20-years of investing in the SPAC asset class, exploring evolving approaches to attracting institutional capital, navigating PIPE financing challenges, and aligning investor expertise with target companies.

"We’re seeing a shift toward more selective, institutional-focused engagement and smarter deal structuring, which is a welcome evolution," said Vik Mittal, CEO and CIO of Meteora Capital.

The conference comes at a pivotal moment as SPACs have firmly re-entered the investment spotlight, with over 53 SPAC IPOs year-to-date raising approximately $11 billion in proceeds. The market has seen remarkable acceleration recently, with 12 SPACs pricing in April alone, raising $2.7 billion, followed by similar trends in May. Industry projections suggest 2025 could witness over 100 SPACs entering the market, potentially raising $30 billion.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is an alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies across equities and credit. Founded in 2021 by Vikas Mittal, the firm employs 12 professionals and recently celebrated its three-year anniversary. Meteora’s flagship fund, MSTO, has been recognized by BarclayHedge as a top performer in event-driven strategies. The firm’s disciplined, systematic approach is complemented by significant internal capital invested alongside clients, ensuring strong alignment of interests. In addition to public market strategies, Meteora also makes select private market investments and provides customized structured equity and credit solutions for companies seeking tailored financing.

Media Contact:

Kevin Gahwyler

Meteora Capital, LLC

Info@MeteoraCapital.com

