Scoliosis: How do you know if you have it?

Scoliosis is a condition that occurs when a person’s spine is curved. Dr. Wyatt Kupperman, a spine medicine physician at Baylor College of Medicine, says that scoliosis, a common condition, affecting up to 3% of the U.S. population, can be a two-plane issue where side bending and rotation of the spine is seen. He explains all about the condition and why the exact cause of it is unclear.

“We haven’t quite figured out all the answers. Many cases are idiopathic, seen in the pre-teen and teen years. There are neuromuscular conditions that can lead to curvatures of the spine, as well as congenital disorders. Then, in a person’s later years, there can be arthritic degenerative conditions that lead to spinal curvatures,” he said.

Are there symptoms of scoliosis?

Some people may not even know they have scoliosis without seeing a physician.

“Scoliosis generally doesn’t get defined until the curvature is more than 10 degrees,” said Kupperman, assistant professor in the H. Ben Taub Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Baylor. “Some people may have absolutely no symptoms. A physician may see an abnormality or asymmetry with some levels of the spine or the rib angles themselves with the patient bending forward. Hopefully further screening would then occur with imaging.”

Some symptoms of scoliosis include:

Stiffness.

Back pain.

Postural malalignment.

Nerve compression.

In extreme cases, issues with the cardiopulmonary system, breathing and cardiac function.

What is the treatment for scoliosis?

Kupperman says that scoliosis in children and older adults can progress if it is not treated. In children, bracing may help slow the curvature progression as they grow.

“Comprehensive treatment and early identification for pediatric patients and good, close monitoring are helpful, as well as bracing and physical therapy if needed,” Kupperman said. “As we age, the hope is that once skeletal maturity is seen, the curvature of the spine may be stable through the mid-years of life. Also, as we age, and degenerative arthritic conditions are present, the curve of the spine has risk for progression.”

To treat scoliosis, there are conservative measures, medication management, physical therapy and even specific therapy modalities. The Schroth Method is mostly used on pediatric patients.

“It’s a very specific therapy designed to help individually address the spinal curvature typically for younger patients, but may be helpful for everyone,” Kupperman said.

Despite conservative treatment, if pain symptoms persist, various injections and other spine interventional treatments can be beneficial.

If the scoliotic curve is significant, progressing, or the above treatments have not been helpful, evaluation with our neurosurgery team would be recommended to discuss surgical options.

The Baylor Medicine Spine Center can provide expert evaluation and comprehensive treatment.

By Taylor Barnes