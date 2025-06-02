Camilla, GA (June 1, 2025) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into an officer involved shooting at the request of the Camilla Police Department.

The request came in on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at about 11:40 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates that earlier in the day, a female driver reported that her vehicle had been shot at as she passed a home located on West Church Street in Camilla. She was not injured, but her vehicle sustained damage. The woman is familiar with the individual involved but reported having no personal conflict or known connection with him.

Camilla Police responded to the location, and as officers arrived, a man, later identified as Titus Glen Robinson, 53, of Camilla was seen walking inside the home. As one of the officers approached, Robinson fired multiple shots at the officer. The officer was not injured. A second Camilla officer fired back, and Robinson retreated into the home.

A short time later, Robinson exited the home and surrendered without further incident. He was not injured.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation into the incident. Once complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.