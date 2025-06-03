A Night of Music, Comedy & Hypnosis with Thom Kaz's Exuberant Show HYPNAUGHTY, Ground Zero Blues Club, Biloxi, June 26

Portion of Proceeds to Support the Needs of US Military Vets

Hypnosis, comedy, music & audience interaction light up the room and I love it. More importantly Hypnaughty helps support the needs of US Military vets who struggle with emotional and physical pain” — Thom Kaz

BILOXI, MS, MS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Ready for a Rollicking Night of Music, Comedy and Hypnosis as Multi-Faceted Entertainer Thom Kaz Brings His Exuberant Show Hypnaughty to the Stage of Biloxi’s Ground Zero Blues Club, June 26A Portion of the Show’s Proceeds Support the Needs of US Military VeteransThom Kaz, the Mobile native and former Biloxi resident, is a clinical hypnotherapist, musician, comedian, writer and producer who puts on a show of high-tech hypnotic comedy entitled Hypnaughty. Kaz has designed a production that brings some rock show energy to the stage with music concert lighting and the dancing of the “Hypnaughty Hotties.” He makes his entry pounding away on a drum kit, literally driving the tempo. Says Kaz, “No two shows are the same as I have 100 different routines I can do because the volunteers that come up on stage vary with each show. And I want people to get rowdy.” Hypnaughty arrives at the Ground Zero Blues Club, Biloxi on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (see below for showtime and ticket availability)As an interactive experience, the show thrives on audience participation and crowd excitement, stirred up by Kaz whose innovative approach draws upon his extraordinary combination of military experience, medical knowledge, and clinical hypnotherapy training — creating a rare fusion of entertainment and empowerment designed to uplift audiences both emotionally and physically.Kaz’s Coast connection was established through his father who served at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi and Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach. Kaz is also an Air Force veteran having followed in the footsteps of his father and brother. His interest in hypnotherapy came as a college athlete in search of higher performance. While in the military he began to understand how valuable calming and training the mind to settle and relax could help vets with PSTD and other emotional and physical issues and also to counsel soldiers on how to make the transition back to civilian life. He’s deeply committed to hypnosis as a tool for self-improvement.Beyond the stage, Thom’s passion to help military veterans remains front and center. "Hypnosis, music, comedy and audience interaction light up the room and I love it,” says Kaz. “Hypnaughty serves a dual purpose; while it is designed to entertain it also feeds into my passion for aiding our military veterans, many of whom are in need of help to ease their traumas. That is my life's work.”Clearly, Thom Kaz is more than a celebrated entertainer; he’s a man on a mission blending the soul of a songwriter, the mind of a master hypnotist, the heart of a United States Air Force veteran. He has translated his insight of clinical training into a powerful movement of music, mental wellness and healing, using his hypnosis and relaxation skills and techniques to help improve the lives of those who served and sacrificed.Through his initiative, Whiskey Town Warriors, he provides critical mental wellness support to veterans battling PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Every show has a Whiskey Town booth that has a great collection of information any soldier or soldier's family may need. His expanding movement across music and wellness platforms, drives his growing influence as an artist with a cause.As a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who crafts every lyric and melody himself, Thom’s latest single, Outlaw in the USA, is rapidly making waves — rising to the top of the CCM-TV Playlist, which reaches over thirteen million subscribers. This surge in visibility has helped Outlaw in the USA go viral across adult contemporary radio and streaming platforms nationwide.Tickets available at: www.groundzerobiloxi.com . Show starts at 8 pm. Thursday, June 26. Venue address: 814 Howard Ave. Biloxi, MS 39530.Thom Kaz’s life work is about more than songs or shows—it’s about standing for something bigger.• It’s about honoring those who serve.• It’s about inspiring resilience.• It’s about healing through the power of music, mindset, and mission.For interviews, media inquiries, and show bookings, please contact:Press Inquiries:Tom Tanno tom.tanno@gmail.com (818) 515-8079Corporate Events and Show Bookings:Joe Rainone jojogatorbands@gmail.com (863) 812-1637Management – Brenda Brown EntertainmentBrenda Brown, bbent@me.com (702) 882-0502Check out our website for more info & upcoming events!FB: https://www.facebook.com/thom.kaz/ Insta: https://www.instagram.com/ilovewhiskeytown/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ilovewhiskeytown Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thom-kaz-77b8b324/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.