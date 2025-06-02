New Children’s Brand Celebrates Juneteenth Through Story and Animation

Submit Release
Juneteenth is a day of remembrance and celebration,” says Brooke Hart Jones “I wrote the book and song to help children see the beauty of this holiday and the strength of the people who lived it.”
— Brooke Hart Jones

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Juneteenth, the newest multi-media children’s brand, HBCyoU Kidz™, celebrates the culture and significance of America’s second Independence Day. HBCyoU Kidz™ uses storytelling and animation to honor the history, traditions and culture of Juneteenth. The inspiring and beautifully illustrated, Miss Juneteenth, celebrates Juneteenth pageants with a book available on Amazon and animation on YouTube.

Blending vibrant storytelling with historical truth, Miss Juneteenth follows Nicole as she learns about Juneteenth pageants and their cultural significance. This heartfelt and hopeful book is designed to help children understand the importance of freedom, tradition, and community.

Additionally, an original Juneteenth celebration song,” Happy Juneteenth” and animation will premiere on the HBCyoU Kidz™ YouTube channel June 10, 2025. “Juneteenth is a day of remembrance and celebration,” says creator Brooke Hart Jones “I wrote the book and song to help children see the beauty of this holiday and the strength of the people who lived it.”

Book Details:
• Title: Miss Juneteenth
• Author: Brooke Hart Jones
• Illustrator: Cameron Wilson
• Publication Date: May 2025
• Formats Available: Paperback
• Ages: 3-8
• Where to Buy: Amazon www.tinyurl.com/hbcyoukidzbooks

Perfect for classroom libraries, family reading, or community events, Miss Juneteenth is a powerful tool for sparking conversations about justice, history, and cultural pride—just in time for Juneteenth celebrations.

About the Author & Creator:
Brooke Hart Jones is the creator of HBCyoU Dolls® and HBCyou Kidz™. She is a proud HBCU alum that is passionate about “Sharing the magic of HBCU’s”. She writes books, creates content and makes toys to inspire children, encourage education and teach black history while planting seeds of self-esteem. Brooke lives near Dallas, Texas with her husband and two sons.

Media Inquiries, Interview Requests, or Review Copies:
Creator
contact@hbcyoukidztv.com | 4692692085| www.hbcyoukidztv.com

HBCyou Kidz
+1 4692692085
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

