Executives Are Being Mapped Online Without Posting — New Report Exposes Digital Risks

It’s not about paranoia — it’s about pattern awareness. If you don’t see what they see, you can’t defend against it.” — Ian Haisler, Founder of Edge Point Group

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXECUTIVES AREN’T INVISIBLE: NEW REPORT REVEALS HOW YOU’RE BEING MAPPED ONLINE — EVEN IF YOU DON’T POST A THINGEdge Point Group Releases a Free Executive Guide Exposing How Threat Actors Quietly Build Target Profiles From Public DataToday’s executives, investors, and high-net-worth families face an urgent, often invisible threat: digital patterns they didn’t create — but which still expose them. A new report from Edge Point Group reveals how even those who avoid social media leave behind enough online breadcrumbs to be tracked, profiled, and targeted.Edge Point Group, a veteran-founded exposure analysis firm, has released a free executive guide titled How You Look From the Outside In. The guide explains how public records, business filings, tagged group photos, travel content, and fitness tracker data can quietly form a complete behavioral profile, without the subject ever posting a thing themselves.“It’s not what you post,” says Ian Haisler, founder of Edge Point Group and former Tier 1 intelligence professional. “It’s what’s already out there — posted by others, collected by systems, or indexed in forgotten corners of the internet. That’s what threat actors use to build your profile.”The Quiet Map You Didn’t Know ExistedThis form of exposure is often referred to in intelligence and security circles as “pattern of life” analysis, and it’s shockingly accessible. Threat actors don’t need to hack accounts to build targeting packages. They rely on what’s already public:• Real estate listings that reveal home addresses and neighborhood layouts• Fitness tracking heatmaps that expose jogging routes or gym locations• Tagged social media posts from family or colleagues that show your routine• Business registrations or event photos that reveal associations and movement• Public donation records, court filings, or company disclosures that expose financial detailsIn most cases, executives are shocked when they realize how much of their life is available online, even if they’ve never posted anything themselves.From Visibility to VulnerabilityEdge Point Group specializes in flipping the adversary’s playbook. Instead of waiting for an incident, they show clients exactly how they appear to outsiders, including cyber extortion groups, surveillance actors, and hostile competitors.The newly released guide walks through how adversaries use open data to identify:• Home location and travel routines• Family and relational exposure• Digital blind spots left by team members, assistants, or children“You don’t need to be online to be visible,” Haisler notes. “Your silence often makes the signal cleaner. Everything else around you begins to stand out.”Quiet Defense for High-Trust LivesEdge Point Group’s services are built for individuals and teams operating in high-trust, high-visibility environments, such as executives, founders, investors, and families managing public or strategic influence in the corporate, political, or social spheres.The firm offers:• Discreet digital and behavioral audits to assess your exposure• Family risk mapping to assess children, spouses, and staff• Destination-specific pre-travel threat briefs• Private consultations and coaching for high-value individuals and organizationsThese services aren’t about paranoia. They’re about visibility. If someone else can see the pattern, they can use it. The goal is to see what others see — and break the pattern before it becomes a threat.Get the Free Executive GuideHow You Look From the Outside InA high-impact breakdown of how your digital trail becomes real-world risk — and what to do about it.Clients can access resources, including the Executive Security Blog – EdgePoint Intel , the Consumer Safety Blog – Safe & Secure Home, and a full breakdown of services and risk assessments. Additional support materials, such as the Amazon Book – How You Look From the Outside In , downloadable tools, and the Private Consultation Booking page, are also available.About Edge Point Group:Edge Point Group helps executives, founders, investors, and families reduce digital and behavioral exposure using field-tested intelligence strategies. Founded by a veteran of Tier 1 special operations intelligence, the firm delivers elite-level privacy support in a digital-first world.From discreet audits to custom training and travel briefs, Edge Point Group helps clients reduce their footprint before someone else maps it.Contact:Ian Haisler, Founder & PrincipalEdge Point Group1930 18th St NW, Suite B2 #2416Washington, DC 20009ian@edge-point-group.comPrivate Consultation Booking: ( https://www.edge-point-group.com/private-consultation Download the Free Executive Guide:How You Look From the Outside InA concise, high-impact breakdown of how public data creates real-world risk — and what to do about it.

