Creating 600 Tech Jobs in New Brooklyn Headquarters

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Queen One, Inc., a visionary commerce technology company, will establish its new headquarters at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, under a 10-year lease agreement. The 30,000-square-foot facility represents more than $10 million in capital investment and is expected to create 600 full-time, high-tech jobs while generating $67 million in research and development investment over the next five years as the company builds its next-generation e-commerce platform. Supported by $6 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development, this headquarters marks a major step forward in advancing New York’s leadership in innovation, job creation and the digital economy.

“New York is the destination of choice for the next generation of technology companies, and Queen One’s decision to launch its headquarters in Brooklyn is a powerful endorsement of that momentum,” Governor Hochul said. “This project brings hundreds of high-quality jobs and millions in research and development, reaffirming our commitment to making the Empire State a national leader in innovation, talent, and opportunity. We’re proud to support projects that not only grow the economy but also strengthen our communities through inclusive, forward-looking investment.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to be at the forefront of technology and innovation. Queen On’'s decision to establish its headquarters in Brooklyn is a testament to our state’s talented workforce, vibrant business ecosystem, and strategic investments in the industries of tomorrow. Empire State Development is proud to support Queen One’s growth as part of our broader efforts to attract cutting-edge companies, strengthen regional economies, and position New York as a national leader in tech-driven innovation.”

Queen One COO & Founder Maricor Resente said, “Empire State Development’s support isn’t just an investment in Queen One; it’s an investment in the future of New York. I can say with immense pride that we are building something truly special right here in Brooklyn. This city isn't just where we work; it's a part of who we are. We are creating these jobs, not just to grow Queen One, but to show other entrepreneurs why New York is the best place to build.”

Queen One CEO & Founder Ryan Urban said, “What we’re setting up to do here in Brooklyn is to build a foundation for vision and creation, right in the heart of a city that never stops creating. We’re developing a Vision Centre where innovation meets purpose and our team will ship breakthrough technology. Monday through Thursday, it will be a destination, hosting the best organizations and people in New York. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the space transforms into an Imaginarium for adults with autism to have friends, enjoy life and break free.”

Queen One is a New York-based company with a bold vision for the future of commerce. Its technology brings life and energy to brand websites and communication programs. Guided by the belief that every product has a story, Queen One is building a platform that helps communicate their value and drive real revenue for Commerce brands worldwide. While anchored by deeply-skilled technology roles — including product designers, software engineers, and generative artificial intelligence experts — the headquarters will also house key commercial teams driving sales, marketing, and partnerships. Together, these roles will strengthen Brooklyn's emerging tech and innovation corridor.

Empire State Development is supporting Queen One’s new headquarters with $6 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits tied to job creation commitments. This strategic investment exemplifies New York's approach to attracting innovative companies that deliver high-paying jobs and substantial research and development. By backing cutting-edge e-commerce and AI firms, the state is positioning itself as the premier East Coast destination for next-generation technology companies, leveraging its world-class talent pipeline and established innovation ecosystem to compete with traditional tech hubs nationwide.

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Andrew Kimball said, “We are proud to work with Queen One on their selection of their new headquarters right here in New York City – a move that will bring 600 jobs to the city by 2030. Queen One joins a thriving innovation ecosystem in Brooklyn and its emphasis on AI will contribute to NYC’s status as the applied AI capital of the world. 25 Kent, in the heart of Williamsburg, will serve as an ideal launchpad for Queen One’s New York City chapter.”

Additionally, Queen One is committed to fostering community engagement through workforce development programs, local technology training initiatives, and industry networking events hosted at its facilities. The company is also establishing a weekend center for adults with autism — a dedicated space for connection, support, and creation — a mission close to the hearts of its founding team. By opening its headquarters to the public, Queen One aims to create meaningful connective experiences that contribute to the vibrancy of the Williamsburg neighborhood.

New York City’s vibrant tech ecosystem continues to attract innovative firms like Queen One, solidifying its role as a global leader in digital innovation and entrepreneurship. The city's unique combination of diverse talent, robust capital access, renowned academic institutions, and creative energy provides an unmatched foundation for both established tech giants and emerging startups. Recent investments from prominent companies such as OpenAI, Duolingo and StubHub, along with strategic investments from high-growth firms like Figma, Rippling, Rokt, and Quadrature, underscore this dynamic environment. Queen One’s new Brooklyn headquarters further accelerates growth within emerging tech corridors, contributing to breakthrough developments in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and digital infrastructure. As New York fosters these innovations, the state is not just keeping pace with the future of technology—it's helping to define it as the premier destination for companies seeking to scale operations in a thriving, forward-thinking market.