Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul is a Guest on 97 Rock’s “The Shredd & Ragan Show”

Host: It's Governor Kathy Hochul. Kathy, good morning. How are you?

Governor Hochul: You’d expect to get the camp update from me. I'm actually en route. I wanted to talk to you guys before I got there, but I’m really excited. It's happening. Finally our withdrawal pains will be ending. So, I'm looking forward to it.

Host: And, you picked the hottest day to go. It's supposed to be 94 degrees there today.

Governor Hochul: I know, it's crazy. But, last time we spoke I think was kind of blizzardy, winter weather in January. It was playoff season and hopes are still high. And we did fantastic and this is the year we take it on.

Host: We're talking about how players try to get on hard knocks. Because the hard knocks cameras are going to be there. And what you do is, you run after like a high profile free agent signing like Joey Bosa. So you're thinking that's what you're going to do. Take a run at, say, Josh Allen, see if you can get on the cameras. And the Governor just ran after James Cook.

Governor Hochul: I didn't want to tip everybody off, but that's exactly what I'm going to do.

Host: Just pick a fight with the biggest person. Go for it.

Governor Hochul: That's what I'm used to doing, right?

Host: There you go. Right. I mean, still it's have to feel a little strange, a little bittersweet because this is also the last season for the old stadium, and are you going to try and get to a game at some point?

Governor Hochul: Are you kidding me? I'll be at the opening day. I'll be watching the play in the Meadowlands when I'm down in New York City. No, I'm going to be there. It's a season for the ages, and I remember I was much younger, but I remember my grandfather retired from the Bethlehem Steel Plant and the stadium had just opened in Orchard Park and our family all pitched in.

It was a big deal to get him season tickets. I don't remember what year it was exactly, but I don't think they won, maybe, any game set year at home. But hey, grandpa went out there and bundled up and we've had loyal fans since Jack Kemp was in my neighborhood as a little kid. So we go way back with this team.

Host: But again, a lot of people are talking about, “Have to get tickets, have to get in and then, will I be able to get into the stadium next year?” With some of the tickets and where the prices are going to be, and I guess that remains to be seen about how that goes. But do you get any updates at all on construction? How are things going along? Anything we need to know about the new stadium in the build?

Governor Hochul: Now, I get a report every single week. I'm watching this like a hawk. We're over 50 percent complete. We still have about 1,400 people working on it every day. I was at the topping off ceremony a couple months ago. I was standing in the center of the field. They felt magnificent to look up and see how close the fans are going to be. I mean, this is going to be a brand new fan experience where everybody's going to feel like they're really part of the action, which is what we are going for. So we are on track for fall of 2026.

Host: It's really coming along. I drove by it the other day. I was riding on my bike going by and just noticing like the glass that's been put in the outside's starting to really take shape. And the Bills actually posted a video with a drone taking you all the way around and through and onto the field and what's going to be the field. So it's really taken shape and it's pretty cool to see that insight.

Governor Hochul: That's right. That's right. And no one's going to be disappointed. And it's happening so quickly now. And the brilliance of having it where it is, is that the other stadium, the current stadium doesn't have to come down until this is activated. So is that kind of protecting us just in case there were any delays. But we're right on track. But if we're not, they're going to hear from me.

Host: The one problem we're going back and forth, a couple of people talking about whether or not they were ever going to build something downtown, they probably would've run out of space. And that's one of the reasons why you can have a big practice field. You could have that big practice building as well. And it would've been tough to fit all that stuff downtown.

Governor Hochul: Let me give you a little history on the decision making. When I first became Governor, kind of unexpectedly in August of 2021, the Bills were very anxious, when they had not been hearing from my predecessor about what's going to happen when the lease expires. And they wanted conversations. So I contacted Terry Pegula even before I was sworn in as Governor a couple weeks later. And I said, “Listen, let's start the dialogue. This is my team.” So we're going to build you a stadium. We're going to get it to happen. We're going to have a 30-year lease. I want your equipment here for 30 solid years. My grandkids are going to know that they're going to be able to sit in that stadium, right? So we got that done. We also wanted to make sure that people knew that we were focused on giving them the best quality and where they wanted to do it. And I was willing to go downtown, I was willing to do Orchard Park, but I said, “What do you want to do?”

And they said they surveyed their fans — and it's all about the fans, Bills Mafia, that they run everything. They wanted to continue the tailgating and there would not have been enough space for that incredible experience, which is known nationally. I hear about it wherever I go. And people love watching us. All the actions before the game starts is definitely seeing how high the flames get on the burning table and who's going to be bold up the jump. So that's becoming a spectator sport for others.

So I thought also the idea of even a dome stadium. We're tough. I mean, we want people out there in a snowstorm, with their shirts off, with the letters across their chests. That's part of our identity, right? And others think that's absolutely crazy. And I say, “You don't understand how tough people in Buffalo are. They can do anything.” So we entertain both options. The decision was made that the fans would prefer to be keeping the similar experience at a much better stadium, but let them have fun out in tailgating and not change the culture of that experience.

Host: Kathy, talking about that just gave me an idea for how you could get on hard knocks. I mean, maybe —

Governor Hochul: Other than running Joey Bosa?

Host: Yeah maybe. Like as the Bills Mafia's been known to do, jump through a table there at the training camp. What do you think?

Governor Hochul: I'm game. Maybe I'll wear a red helmet while I'm doing it, if I don't get in there.

Host: Good with the red helmets. So, but you are going down to camp? You're going to be talking about Desha’s Law and it ties into Demar Hamlin. So what is this?

Governor Hochul: It sure does. And it's a sad story of a little girl in Buffalo. A 12-year-old was in school — was in gym class — went down and there was a defibrillator in the building, but it was locked up and people weren't trained in how to use it.

So, Senator April Baskin, who represents Buffalo, it was her cousin, so she got the law introduced and I was signing it today. That requires every school to have an emergency response plan and to make sure that they have one on site.

And so that's what we're going to do. And I'm not sure, I think Demar may be there, I'm not sure, but he's been involved in other initiatives he's had and making sure that youth sports have access — you're out in a practice field, a little further from the school grounds, that there's people who are trained and so anything happens to our kids. We're there to help and save lives.

Host: It's one of those — and you'll hope that at some point you work in a place or you're nearby one of those, because really all it is just a jumpstart on that. But if you don't have one, it causes so many more problems. Your life may be altered forever because of it. You may not even survive. So, something as simple as a defibrillator and it means something.

Governor Hochul: That's exactly right and it's common sense and because of Demar's experience, the whole world watched and was stunned by and ultimately his recovery. And when you think about it back in 2023, did you really think he'd be out there playing again, a short time later?

Host: No.

Governor Hochul: It is absolutely miraculous. God was looking out for this man and he knows it.

Host: He's having an impact too every time he can.

Governor Hochul: It really is. And how inspiring for so many others and getting laws like this changed and drawing more attention to it, I think is really an additional contribution that I'm sure he never expected to make. He certainly has embraced it.

Host: Governor Kathy Hochul, here on The Shredd & Ragan Show at 97 Rock. She's driving over to camp you. One more thing, I was talking yesterday to a friend. He's pretty tied into the community and he said cell phones in schools are something that he's hearing a lot of. And I know that school districts have August 1st as a deadline to try to put together a plan, but in your mind, is there. How do you enforce something like that? What are you hoping that the schools come to? Have you seen any research? I mean, what are you hoping this looks like come fall? Because it's going to be controversial. People are going to yell and scream about it, but there's also a real good reason why you want to do it. So maybe you could tell us first, why do you want to keep cell phones out of the classroom and how do you think that might be patrolled?

Governor Hochul: I'm really glad you asked because a lot of parents want to know what this is all about and I have been on a listening tour for about a year and a half going into schools, most of which do not have any kind of prohibition on cell phones or distracting devices. Kids put on their AirPods when they're supposed to be listening to a math teacher, watching TikTok dance videos instead of listening to the chemistry teacher.

So, a couple things have been happening for the last decade. No one has questioned kids having this addictive device in their hand all day long. And as a result 74 percent of teachers say they no longer can teach. They're not getting through to the kids. The kids are having learning gaps. They're not paying attention, but also they're not making friendships because the lunchrooms are silent. Remember when you went to school, I mean, it was loud, people changing classes, the hallways, everybody's talking, sometimes yelling and out in gym class, everybody's talking.

You go to a school today, they're silent. So they're not learning interpersonal skills, they're not making friends, and there's so many negative social media algorithms bombarding our kids all day long that depression rates, suicide rates suicidal thoughts and rates anxiety rates are off the charts for our kids. And so as New York's first mom Governor, I decided to take this on and find out what's going on.

And what I found was that there are a few schools that went ahead, little Schoharie County down over near Albany the two years ago, and they said it was a tough transition for about two months. And afterward the kids were happy because they felt freer. They weren't feeling that they have to be constantly monitoring because of FOMO — the fear of missing out — I mean, all the girls sending a message, they're going to get together in the girls' room, or they're going to miss out, or they're going to miss out on hearing about a party on Friday night. I'm sorry, this is supposed to be a learning environment. That's what you do after hours.

So, I realize that any school could do it, but very few wanted to stand up and do this because yes, you're absolutely right. It's controversial, and I said, “That's my job. I will take on these issues because I'm a mom and I'm going to fight for our kids' mental health.” And one teenage girl told me in her classroom, she says, “You've have to save us from ourselves. We cannot put these down, but we know we should.” So, we're working with parents to help the kids sort of be weaned from them over the summer. I mean, let's start talking with the kids about it now.

I just did a round table with 25 young people a couple days ago, and they're energized and they're looking for alternatives. And what's funny? They're all excited about going back to old time technology, like Polaroid cameras. They're passing around the room and they're going to, they'll be able to, they still want to be able to take pictures of their friends in school, right? Capture the experience. That's great but they're not going to be sitting there all day sucked into a different alternative universe when they're supposed to be getting an education. So how teachers will do this — a lot of the schools are figuring out different paths. There's something called the Yonder pouch, where they zip up their cell phone in the pouch every day. Only the teacher can unlock it, they'll get it at the end of the day.

Or there's just even something as simple as the old shoe rack you hang behind your door when you're in college, and you don't have any room to hang your shoes. People are — all the schools are sometimes having shelves, there's probably a dozen different ways. I just showcased them a couple days ago.

So there's ways to do this. Enforcement, people can go up with their own discipline, but we don't want anybody expelled over this — that won't be the case but progressive. You get a warning and then you get the phone taken down in the office. Then you get the call to the parents, and so it's just like any discipline — it is a tough transition.

I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but at the end of the day, our kids will be smarter, happier, more well adjusted. And so that's why I'm leaning into this, despite any kind of opposition around it.

Host: Yeah, these phones are evil, no doubt about it. It is a Shredd & Ragan Show. We're talking to Governor Kathy Hochul. One thing I did want to ask you, prior to you becoming governor, the bail reform thing went into law, and since then we've seen some issues that have come because of it and maybe not reaching all the goals that it was set out to do. Do you have any thoughts? Is there any movement on that as far as changing that a little bit to try and keep some of these repeat offenders from just getting released all the time with an appearance ticket.

Governor Hochul: Again I'm glad you raised this because a lot of people have questions. Yes, back in 2019 there was this shift to the left and everybody was saying we have to make it easier to allow people to be back on the streets and commit crimes. And I knew it was wrong, but that's what happened with the legislature at the time. When I became Governor, I said, “No, it's gone too far.” Judges need to have the discretion to look at all the facts, what did this person do and make a decision on whether or not they should have bail or be held.

So I took not one, but two consecutive legislative sessions. The Budget was late for two years in a row because I wouldn't leave until we got the changes. I said, we need to give the power back to the judges. And they now have it — they have to look at all the facts. If it's a repeat offender with someone who's done it before, you made sure there's bail.

And so what I'm finding now, and this is really frustrating to me because I thought this law would be a no brainer, the law changed. It went back to pretty much what it was before. A lot of judges are not applying it. They're still using the old way. So I don't need to go to judges, but I'm getting real fed up. And another change we made this year — and it was against a lot of opposition in the legislature — a massive fight was to say that we should no longer be dismissing thousands and thousands of cases on technicalities if a minor piece of information unrelated to guilt or innocence is missing. The DA finds out that the judge is going to dismiss it automatically because of the way the law was written.

I forced through the changes that changed this past spring, I signed it into law. You're going to see a difference starting now, and by next year we're going to see a profound difference in the number of cases that are no longer dismissed — that they go to court and there's consequences for people committing crimes. My number one job is to protect the people of the State, and if I have to fight anybody anytime to get that done, I'm going to change those laws and make sure that happens.

Host: Yeah it's an ongoing conversation, right? It isn't settled by any stretch.

Governor Hochul: No, people disagree with what I've done and judges aren't applying it right. Fine, we'll take it on again.

Host: Governor Kathy Hochul is on, she's heading to camp. Do you have a cut list of autographs that you need? Do you bring a jersey down? Like if you needed a Josh Allen football signed, you could probably get it done right.

Governor Hochul: Yeah, we'll see how high my clout goes. I know at the end of the —

Host: You're dragging Kathy out of the place.

Governor Hochul: If I walk out with a football, it's good. If not, I'll have to go back to the bench I guess and I'll wait till be called up next time.

Host: Wait, you gave me a Mitch Trabinski. It's the best I got — tough crowd.

Governor Hochul: It'll be great this year. But listen let's be honest, offense is outstanding. Defense needs to get a little after the quarterback right — have to get after the quarterback.

Host: They made some moves. We'll see how those look.

Governor Hochul: Yeah, no doubt. We need a lot of hats on the ball — come on guys. Like you can do it, step it up and then we'll have the Super Bowl winning team. But my advice to them is just look at every single game in isolation — that is what you're geared up for. You focus on that. If you're distracted with the dreams of grandeur down the road, it's going to be debilitating. You need to focus on winning every single game, gut it out. You'll ultimately win the division, you'll get there, you're going to do great. Everybody believes in you — but just let's not get caught up in all the hype about what's going to happen next year.

Host: Governor Kathy Hochul.

Host: Kathy, great talking to you. Have fun done at camp, we'll see you soon.

Governor Hochul: You too guys, will do. Take care, bye-bye.