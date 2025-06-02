Injured Rock Climber Rescued at Rumney Rocks Climbing Area

CONTACT:

CO Jonathan Demler

June 2, 2025

Rumney, NH – At 2:35 p.m. on June 1, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured rock climber at the Rumney Rocks Climbing Area on the White Mountain National Forest in Rumney. The climber, Alanna Tempest, 30, of New York, NY, had suffered a lower-leg injury that prevented her from being able to hike down the access trails safely to reach the parking areas. First responders from the Rumney Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Rescue, Wentworth Fire Department, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department arrived in Rumney to assist in moving Tempest safely to the parking area.

A group of rescuers first reached Tempest shortly after 3:00 p.m. and stabilized her injury. As additional rescue personnel arrived, Tempest was placed in a litter to carry her down the steep access trails between climbing routes. The rescue team began moving the litter at 3:33 p.m. and safely reached Buffalo Road at 4:08 p.m. The effort was additionally assisted by many Good Samaritan rock climbers who had been climbing in the area and stopped their climbs to help. Tempest was checked out by ambulance personnel and taken by climbing partners in a personal vehicle for further assessment and treatment at a medical facility.

Conservation Officers encourage hikers, climbers, and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy New Hampshire’s natural beauty and to do so safely. As the summer approaches, continuing to be vigilant regarding weather forecasts, trail conditions, and gear requirements is still as important as in other seasons. For more information visit www.hikesafe.com.