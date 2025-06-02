Constant Technologies Welcomes Industry Leader Tyler Bonner as Senior Vice President of Control Rooms

Tyler Bonner, SVP Control Rooms

Bringing over 25 years of mission-critical expertise to strengthen Constant’s position as a global leader in command-and-control environments.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constant Technologies, Inc., a global leader in the design and implementation of mission-critical operations centers, is pleased to announce the addition of Tyler Bonner as Senior Vice President of Control Rooms.

With more than 25 years of experience building and leading control room businesses, most recently at One Diversified, Tyler is a respected figure in the command-and-control industry. He also serves as the current Chairman of the Command Control Alliance (C2A), where he advocates for the advancement of mission-critical operations worldwide.

At Constant Technologies, Tyler will spearhead the continued growth of the company’s control room division, combining his deep knowledge of operations center strategy, technology integration, and client engagement with Constant’s legacy of excellence in 24/7 mission-critical environments.

“Tyler’s passion for mission-critical environments and his track record of leadership in the control room industry make him an incredible asset to our team,” said Brad Righi, President of Constant Technologies. “We’ve always focused on delivering excellence to our clients, and bringing someone with Tyler’s shared vision and culture on board strengthens our ability to do just that.

”For Tyler, the move represents a natural next step in a career devoted to making command and control rooms more effective, efficient, and future-ready. “I’ve admired Constant Technologies, their commitment to client success, their impeccable delivery, and the trust they’ve built in the mission-critical space is unmatched,” said Bonner. “I’m honored to join the team and excited about the opportunity to help end users build even better control rooms that power vital operations around the world.”

Based in Atlanta, Tyler is a graduate of Kennesaw State University and a former collegiate athlete at the University of West Georgia. Outside of work, he and his wife, Jennifer, enjoy time with their five children and two grandchildren.

Tyler’s addition underscores Constant’s continued investment in top-tier talent, reinforcing the company’s position at the forefront of mission-critical operations.

About Constant Technologies

Constant Technologies, Inc. designs, builds, and supports mission-critical operations centers worldwide. With decades of experience in 24/7 environments, Constant delivers innovative video wall integration, custom technical furniture, and complete project management from concept through installation and beyond.

