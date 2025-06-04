South African Government confirms tragic death of citizen in the USA

The Government of the Republic of South Africa confirms with deep sadness the tragic passing of a South African citizen in West Virginia, United States of America. The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has extended condolences to the bereaved family during this profoundly difficult time.

Our Embassy in Washington D.C. is providing full consular assistance the family.

The circumstances surrounding this tragic death remain under active investigation by the relevant United States authorities. Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, the sensitivity of the matter, and the privacy of the grieving family, the South African Government will not be providing further detailed commentary at this time.

Enquiries:

Mr Chrispin Phiri

Spokesperson to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Cell: +27 81 781 2261

#GovZAUpdates