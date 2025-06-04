Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,992 in the last 365 days.

South African Government confirms tragic death of citizen in the USA

The Government of the Republic of South Africa confirms with deep sadness the tragic passing of a South African citizen in West Virginia, United States of America. The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has extended condolences to the bereaved family during this profoundly difficult time.

Our Embassy in Washington D.C. is providing full consular assistance the family.

The circumstances surrounding this tragic death remain under active investigation by the relevant United States authorities. Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, the sensitivity of the matter, and the privacy of the grieving family, the South African Government will not be providing further detailed commentary at this time.

Enquiries: 
Mr Chrispin Phiri 
Spokesperson to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation 
Cell: +27 81 781 2261

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South African Government confirms tragic death of citizen in the USA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more