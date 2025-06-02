Able2Change Recovery: Embracing Trauma-Informed Care for Addiction Treatment in Orange County

Able2Change Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab is a leading addiction and mental health treatment center in Orange County since 1999.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Able2Change Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a leading addiction and mental health treatment center in Orange County since 1999, continues its commitment to comprehensive, evidence-based care by emphasizing Trauma-Informed Care as a cornerstone of its recovery approach. By recognizing the deep connection between trauma and substance use disorders, Able2Change offers clients a safe, empowering path to sustainable healing.

What is Trauma-Informed Care for Addiction?

Trauma-Informed Care for addiction is an approach that understands how traumatic experiences can contribute to the development and persistence of substance use. Instead of treating addiction in isolation, this method simultaneously addresses both trauma and substance use, helping individuals process their past while building a healthier, addiction-free future.

This approach centers on creating a secure, respectful environment where clients feel seen, heard, and empowered. With many individuals in recovery having experienced trauma, the goal is to foster trust and healing without re-traumatization.

How (and Why) Trauma-Informed Addiction Treatment Works

Trauma-informed treatment is effective because it acknowledges that lasting recovery often depends on addressing the root causes of addiction. Able2Change integrates trauma-informed principles with therapeutic interventions to offer a truly holistic path forward.

Key Principles of Trauma-Informed Addiction Care:

Safe and Supportive Environment: Treatment spaces are intentionally designed to be physically and emotionally safe.

Trust and Transparency: Providers build trusting relationships through honest, open communication.

Empowerment and Choice: Clients are encouraged to take active roles in their recovery process.

Evidence-Based Therapies: Therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and mindfulness are tailored to treat trauma alongside addiction.

Skill Building: Clients develop healthy coping mechanisms and emotional regulation tools for long-term success.

Proven Benefits of Trauma-Informed Care:

Reduces re-traumatization during treatment

Improves engagement and retention in recovery programs

Enhances emotional stability and mental health

Lowers risk of relapse by treating underlying trauma

Supports resilience and long-term growth

What to Expect from Trauma-Informed Care at Able2Change Recovery

Clients at Able2Change will receive individualized care plans rooted in trauma-informed practices. Treatment may include private therapy sessions, group counseling, mindfulness practices, and specialized modalities like EMDR. The program emphasizes safety, trust, and collaboration—ensuring that every client feels empowered on their journey to healing.

Services Available at Able2Change Recovery:

Trauma-Informed Addiction Treatment

Detox & Rehab Programs

Dual-Diagnosis Treatment

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

EMDR

Mindfulness-Based Therapy

Group & Family Therapy

12-Step Facilitation

Holistic and Psychodynamic Therapy

About Able2Change Recovery

Founded in 1999, Able2Change Recovery in San Juan Capistrano, CA, has been a trusted provider of addiction and mental health services. With a focus on personalized, evidence-based care, Able2Change serves individuals and families seeking meaningful, long-term recovery.

Able2Change Recovery

31501 Rancho Viejo Rd, Suite 100, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Open 24/7

Phone: (949) 334-5698

Email: info@able2changerecovery.com

Website: https://able2changerecovery.com

Walk Through - San Juan Treatment Facility

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.