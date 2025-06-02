From Two Founders in Switzerland to 300,000 Users: Whocan.org Goes Global

Whocan: Scheduling finally made simple!

From a two-person start-up to 300,000 users: Whocan.org is shaking up the polling world and putting users first!

We noticed that every tool out there either pushes you to upgrade, collects your data, or lacks flexibility, Whocan is our answer to that frustration.” — Kai Petersen

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A two-person startup from Switzerland takes on Doodle, Google Forms & Co. with a user-first platform for polls and scheduling.

Whocan.org, a non-profit, ad-free scheduling and polling platform, officially launches in the United States. Built for educators, NGOs, student groups, and small teams, Whocan is redefining online coordination by bringing clarity, privacy, and versatility back to the table. No logins, no paywalls, no nonsense - just instant, accessible functionality.



"We missed the old Doodle – so we built something better"

When Paul Cornec and Kai Petersen founded Whocan.org in 2022, they were just two neighbors living 3 kilometers from Doodle's original HQ in Switzerland.

Frustrated by the complexity, ads, and paywalls creeping into formerly simple tools, they decided to create their own: a minimalist, multilingual platform that works instantly for a wide range of use cases.

Whocan offers polls with sliders (1–10), checkboxes, radio buttons, drop-down menus, and open questions - perfect for anything from quick opinion surveys to large-scale event coordination.

Users can optionally request participant names, emails, or phone numbers, set deadlines, and export data to Excel. No registration is ever required.

Designed for humans, not enterprises

Whether you're planning a book fair, figuring out your Friendsgiving menu, organizing a prom, or scheduling a workshop: Whocan is built for people, not corporations. Unlike Doodle, which has pivoted to enterprise services in recent years, Whocan proudly serves the individual users, teachers, student groups, clubs, and communities who just want to get things done.

"We're a team of two with no investors, no office, no pressure to monetize every click," says co-founder Kai Petersen. "That gives us the freedom to stay focused on what actually matters: building a tool that solves real problems simply."

A quiet revolution from Switzerland

Founded as a non-profit association, Whocan.org has grown to over 300,000 users across country's like Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland. It offers six languages and grew entirely through word-of-mouth.

It's already a favorite among agile coaches, grassroots organizers, and educators.

The U.S. launch marks a new chapter: bringing back the joy of simple, shared decision-making to a country that's been swamped with corporate scheduling platforms.

The last tool you'll ever need to make a plan

From neighborhood BBQs to hybrid team retrospectives, Whocan combines what others split: it's fast like When2meet, flexible like Google Forms, and structured like RSVPify – but without the bloat. Everything you need. Nothing you don’t.

About Whocan

Founded in 2022 by Kai Petersen (software engineer, ex-CTO) and Paul Cornec (digital strategist, IBM alum), Whocan is a Swiss non-profit that builds tools focused on user autonomy, privacy, and simplicity. With no external funding or ads, Whocan remains 100% independent and aligned with its mission: to bring back clarity and joy to online coordination.

