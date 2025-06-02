Popular Women's Modern Loungewear Brand Acquired in A Milestone Deal Brokered by Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The transaction underscores a growing trend in the DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) fashion space, where strategic acquisitions drive category expansion, cross-brand...

From the start, it was clear that Skivys Femme was more than just a loungewear line—it was a movement. The brand's impressive traction, loyal customer base, and unique value proposition made...” — Eric Pittman, veteran broker at Website Closers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skivys Femme , a rapidly growing brand renowned for redefining women’s loungewear, has been successfully acquired in a strategic sale facilitated by Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage. The transaction was managed by seasoned broker Eric Pittman, who helped unite two synergistic brands under one unified vision for the evolution of women’s fashion.Skivys Femme - Disrupting the Comfortwear CategoryLaunched by entrepreneur Kelly Degnan, Skivys Femme quickly carved a niche in the market with its signature Goddess Gown, a fashion-forward loungewear dress featuring a built-in bra, breathable fabrics, and practical pockets. The brand’s innovative Femme Fit inner layer technology—designed for all-day support without the need for undergarments—set a new standard for modern-day comfort wear.The undisclosed buyer, who also owns another thriving women’s athletic wear company, saw powerful alignment between the two brands and has brought Kelly Degnan on board full-time as a key figure in the brand’s next chapter. This partnership signals a bold expansion into adjacent categories, combining the comfort and versatility of Skivys with the performance-focused ethos of athletic apparel.“From the start, it was clear that Skivys Femme was more than just a loungewear line—it was a movement,” said Eric Pittman, veteran broker at Website Closers. “The brand's impressive traction, loyal customer base, and unique value proposition made it a prime acquisition target. This transaction was especially rewarding because the buyer didn’t just acquire a business—they gained a visionary in Kelly.”A Modern Female Loungewear Vision Continues with New MomentumDegnan, whose background in fashion and brand development fueled Skivys’ growth, is equally excited about the future:“I built Skivys for women like me—those who wanted to feel confident, supported, and stylish without sacrificing comfort. To be part of a larger mission with a company that shares those same values is incredibly exciting. I’m thrilled to continue the journey in this new capacity.”The transaction underscores a growing trend in the DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) fashion space, where strategic acquisitions drive category expansion, cross-brand synergies, and broader customer reach. With SkivysFemme at the creative helm and a powerhouse team behind the scenes, the newly acquired brand is well-positioned for long-term growth.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Eric Pittman770-714-5335epittman@websiteclosers.comABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.