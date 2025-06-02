Magic Square Launches Magic Farms and Trading Competitions to Support Projects Pre-TGE

New features from Magic Square aim to boost token retention and trading activity ahead of project TGEs and listings across CEXs and DEXs.

ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA , VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Square, the Web3 App Store that empowers users to discover, engage with, and benefit from decentralized applications, has announced the launch of two new solutions to support blockchain projects ahead of their Token Generation Event (TGE): Magic Farms and Trading Competitions.Magic Square provides builders with the tools and exposure they need to grow, while connecting developers, traders, creators, and explorers with the best of Web3 through a powerful suite of accessible, rewarding, and community-driven products. Backed by leading Web3 investors including Binance Labs, Republic Capital, Crypto.com Capital, Blocore, HTX Ventures, Gate.io Labs, Jets Capital, GSR, Taisu, and KuCoin Labs, Magic Square is building the foundational infrastructure for the future of decentralized application discovery and adoption.These two new product launches aim to solve a common issue in the industry: the sharp decline in token value following exchange listings, often driven by low retention, speculative selling, and limited post-launch utility. Magic Farms and Magic Square Trading Competitions are designed to increase user engagement, stimulate trading activity, and strengthen long-term token performance from the outset.Addressing the Post-TGE DropoffDespite substantial backing and exchange listings, many crypto projects experience immediate sell pressure after their TGE. Airdrop recipients and early contributors often liquidate holdings with no incentive to remain engaged, resulting in negative ROI, reduced liquidity, and weakened community sentiment.“Marketing hype isn’t enough anymore,” said Andrey Nayman, CEO of Magic Square. “Founders need real tools that drive post-launch retention and utility. That’s exactly what Magic Farms and our trading competitions are built for.”Magic Farms: Staking ReinventedMagic Farms introduces a gamified, dynamic staking system designed to encourage long-term holding behavior. Unlike traditional staking models with fixed APRs, Magic Farms offers:• Dynamic APR that decreases over time, rewarding early participation• Leaderboard-based competition and ongoing community engagement• EVM-wide compatibility and flexible deployment options• Clear incentives for long-term token retentionMagic Square handles all technical execution, including smart contract deployment, frontend integration, and analytics, while giving projects full control over parameters such as reward pool size, campaign duration, and cooldown periods.Trading Competitions Across All ExchangesMagic Square’s trading competition infrastructure enables projects to launch fully gamified, branded competitions that operate across all centralized and decentralized exchanges. These campaigns turn daily trading activity into an engaging contest where users earn rewards based on performance.Key features include:• Simultaneous support across CEX and DEX platforms• Custom competition mechanics and point systems• Daily scoreboards, updates, and gamified UX• Full marketing support to drive community participation“Magic Square is here to help projects launch with real momentum, not just noise,” Nayman added. “By giving users reasons to hold and trade from the very beginning, we’re helping teams build healthy ecosystems that last beyond the hype.”A Combined Strategy for Sustainable GrowthWhen deployed together, Magic Farms and Magic Square Trading Competitions offer a comprehensive post-launch strategy for Web3 projects:• Magic Farms encourage token holding through staking incentives• Trading competitions boost real volume and drive user interaction• The dual mechanism helps reduce short-term speculation and sell-offs• Projects are better positioned to build a stable, engaged holder base from the outsetThis combination provides Web3 teams with a clear path to sustainable token performance and community loyalty beyond initial launch events.End-to-End Marketing SupportIn addition to infrastructure and campaign management, Magic Square provides full-funnel marketing services, including:• Organic distribution via Magic Square’s Web3 App Store, email newsletters, social media, and in-app banners• Optional add-ons such as paid ads, KOL partnerships, sponsored content, and placements in Tier 1 crypto media• Ongoing support for campaign design, creative execution, and community engagementBuilding Long-Term ValueMagic Square continues to expand its ecosystem of tools designed to empower Web3 founders and communities. With the introduction of Magic Farms and Trading Competitions, the platform is further cementing its position as a launch and growth partner for high-quality crypto projects focused on lasting impact, not just speculative attention.For more information, visit their website and click “Apply for Token Launch Activity” in the website footer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.