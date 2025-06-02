Hiker Assisted on Zealand Trail in Bethlehem

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 2, 2025

Bethlehem, NH – At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker in need of assistance along the Zealand Trail in Bethlehem. The hiker had planned a trip up to Zealand Hut to spend the night and partake in some fishing. Unfortunately, while crossing a brook she lost her balance and fell, resulting in a leg injury that made her immobile. Fortunately, a good Samaritan came upon her shortly thereafter and was able to text 911 for assistance. In addition, he ran up to Zealand Hut to notify AMC personnel of the situation. Members of the AMC crew from Zealand Hut volunteered to hike down to the woman to offer assistance until other help could arrive. The hiker was identified as Kechia Davis, age 51, of Arlington, MA.

NH Conservation Officers and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to carry Davis back to the trailhead. The rescue crew assessed, packaged, and began the 1.5-mile carry-out at approximately 4:10 p.m. and arrived safely back at the trailhead around 5:20 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers that the weekend has again brought rain and lower temperatures. Even small brooks can be tricky to cross as they are swollen with water. Keep yourself warm and dry when venturing out into the wilderness by packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.