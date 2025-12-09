Clark’s Hardwood Floors Expands Service Across Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly four decades, Clark’s Hardwood Floors has been a trusted name in the Bay Area. It is known for expert craftsmanship, dust-free refinishing, and beautiful flooring that lasts for generations. What started as a family-owned business in Campbell has grown steadily, and today, Clark’s is proud to announce the expansion of its services across more cities in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.From Palo Alto and Sunnyvale to Redwood City and South San Francisco, homeowners and businesses can now rely on Clark’s to bring their flooring projects to life. This growth reflects the company’s commitment to making high-quality flooring services more accessible across the Bay Area.“Every floor we work on tells a story,” said a spokesperson of Clark’s Hardwood Floors. “Expanding our service areas allows us to help more families and businesses create spaces they’re proud of, whether restoring a beloved hardwood floor or installing a modern, durable vinyl option.”Beyond flooring installation, Clark’s has become known for its refinishing and restoration services . It uses cutting-edge dust-free technology that keeps homes and businesses clean throughout the process. Their offerings also include custom border designs, hardwood stairs, parquet patterns, and luxury vinyl flooring, ensuring a solution for every style and need.Clark’s works with a diverse group of clients. For residential homeowners, the company transforms living spaces with timeless hardwood, versatile engineered wood, and stylish luxury vinyl floors. For commercial clients, including gyms, offices, retail stores, and hospitality venues, Clark’s delivers durable flooring solutions designed to withstand high traffic while maintaining a polished look.Clark’s Hardwood Floors now proudly serves the following locations:Santa Clara County- Palo Alto- Sunnyvale- Sacramento- Los Altos- Campbell- San Jose- Mountain ViewSan Mateo County- San Mateo- Redwood City- South San FranciscoFounded in 1985, Clark’s Hardwood Floors remains family-owned and operated. It is built on the values of craftsmanship, customer service, and trust. Nearly 40 years later, the team is still driven by the same passion: creating floors that are as durable as they are beautiful.

