Prevention and Remission: the cure for Type II Diabetes

Dr Dawn Harper is asking for Government and NHS to focus on Prevention and Remission in Type II Diabetes

We need to act now to prevent the 6.3 million people living with pre-diabetes from progressing to T2DM. I want access to CGM for people who are offered the free NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.” — Dr Dawn Harper

CIRENCESTER, GLOS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new next-generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring device (CGM), the Yuwell Anytime, launched in the UK this month, is working with Dr Dawn Harper MBBS MRCP DCH DFFP, to pioneer a new campaign to treat Type II Diabetes at the root of the disease and focus on prevention and remission in a bid to stem the growth of this devastating disease.The exponential increase in diabetes far exceeds predictions made just 7 years ago, setting a gravely concerning trend. In 2018 there were 3.2 million people living with diabetes. This was predicted to rise to 5 million by this year, 2025. However, the harsh reality is that there are already 5.8 million living with diabetes this year; PLUS an estimated 1.3 million people living with undiagnosed Type II; PLUS 6.3 million people who have been diagnosed as prediabetic.Type II Diabetes accounts for 90% of the 5.8 million people living with diabetes in the UK. Add onto that the 6.3 million prediabetics today, who without intervention will go onto develop Type II. Whilst there is no cure for Type I Diabetes, Type II diabetes is preventable through lifestyle. And people with Type II Diabetes can go into remission through lifestyle management.The only cure to this disease, which accounts for 10% of the total NHS budget and is ruining the health of millions of people in the UK, is by prevention and remission. This can be done by widely employing increased health screening, and offering NHS prescription access to Continuous Glucose Monitoring tech (CGM) to prediabetics and non-insulin dependent Type II’s. CGM tech empowers patients to understand the impact of lifestyle choices – dietary, stress and physical activity - on their blood glucose levels and support them to understand the lifestyle changes they need to make to maintain their levels within a healthy range. This with the NHS’s National Diabetes Prevention Programme could save the NHS £billions and save the health of millions of people in the UK.We need to stop the growth of Type II Diabetes in its tracks and reverse the millions of people already living with the disease by getting them into remission.The UK could easily have 13.4 million diabetics by 2035 based on statistical recorded data between 2018 and today. And that does not even take into account new diagnosis made over the next ten years using the HbA1c test, which came into use as an official diagnostic test by the World Health Organisation in 2011.Currently the NHS spend on diabetes is £10.7 billion a year, accounting for a huge 10% of the entire NHS annual budget – equivalent to around £1.85 million per person per year. At the current rate of growth in the prevalence of diabetes, the actual annual cost to the NHS could easily rise well over £25 billion per year well before 2035.Diabetes is a leading cause of death in people with heart disease. It is also the leading cause of secondary illness and disease.Dr Dawn Harper, NHS GP, Broadcaster, Author and who is in remission from Type II Diabetes herself, is available for interview and comment for press and broadcast.Yuwell Anytime UK, distributed by Urathon Europe Ltd, is spearheading this campaign. Yuwell Anytime is a new next generation CGM device, launched this month in the UK, with full clinical trials from Leeds University. The device is already widely used in other global territories. Dr Dawn Harper, NHS GP, Broadcaster, Author and who is in remission from Type II Diabetes herself, is available for interview and comment for press and broadcast.Yuwell Anytime UK, distributed by Urathon Europe Ltd, is spearheading this campaign. Yuwell Anytime is a new next generation CGM device, launched this month in the UK, with full clinical trials from Leeds University. The device is already widely used in other global territories. It represents cutting-edge tech at over 40% less cost to the NHS than other CGM on the market.NOTES TO EDITORS:DR DAWN HARPER MBBS MRCP DCH DFFPDr Dawn qualified from Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School in 1987 and spent several years working in various hospital specialties during which time she became a Member of the Royal College of Physicians.In 1995 she moved into General Practice and continues to work as an NHS GP today. She is passionate about promoting healthy longevity and alongside General Practice, she has set up and run weight management and women's health clinics.At the Primary Care Show 2025 in the NEC, Dr Dawn delivered a hard hitting presentation on Type II Diabetes, which can be viewed here: https://www.drdawn.com/public-speaking Dawn has also worked in the media for the last 20 years. She is perhaps best known as a presenter on Channel 4’s BAFTA award winning “Embarrassing Bodies”, which has been sold to 120 different territories and continues to be watched by millions today. She has worked extensively across a variety of other live and pre-recorded television and radio shows and for many years was resident GP to ITV’s daytime show “This Morning”.She has authored 12 books and continues to write regular columns for women’s magazines. Dawn’s favourite book, and the one she is most proud of, is titled “Live Well to 101”. In it she looks at all the factors that influence healthy longevity and meets centenarians living fulfilled lives who share their secrets with her. She is passionate about empowering people to adopt healthy lifestyle changes.

