Biostimulants Market Size to Worth USD 9.75 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 11.80% during 2025-2032

Biostimulants Market

Key companies covered in the biostimulants market report are Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, UPL Limited, Gowan Group, BASF SE, P.I. Industries, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global biostimulants market was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand from USD 4.47 billion in 2025 to USD 9.75 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period. Europe led the biostimulants market, accounting for a 38.95% share in 2024.The U.S. biostimulants market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with projections estimating it to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2032. This growth is primarily fueled by rising investments in research and development by major industry participants and continuous advancements in agricultural technologies.Biostimulants refer to substances or microorganisms applied to plants to improve crop quality, nutrient uptake, and resilience to abiotic stress. Factors such as the rising popularity of organic farming, increasing environmental and climate-related concerns, and a global trend toward sustainability are key elements propelling the market forward.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Biostimulants Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.”➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biostimulants-market-100414 🌍 Regional InsightsEurope dominates the market, accounting for over 37–38% of global revenue, driven by strong uptake in high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, led by rising awareness among farmers and increasing demand for sustainable agriculture.🔑 Market DriversSustainable & Organic FarmingThe rising demand for eco-friendly, chemical-free agricultural inputs is fueling the adoption of biostimulants that improve nutrient uptake, stress resistance, and soil health.Government Support & RegulationPolicies such as the EU’s Farm-to-Fork strategy and regulatory clarity in major agricultural economies are encouraging market growth.Climate ResilienceBiostimulants are increasingly being used to mitigate abiotic stress factors like drought, salinity, and temperature fluctuations, making them integral to climate-smart agriculture.Technological InnovationAdvancements in formulations—including seaweed extracts, humic substances, amino acids, and microbial inoculants—are increasing biostimulant efficacy.⚠️ Challenges & RestraintsRegulatory FragmentationLack of global harmonization in regulatory definitions and standards creates barriers to market entry in some regions.Low-Quality ProductsThe influx of unvalidated or ineffective products undermines farmer confidence and poses challenges for credible manufacturers.Farmer AwarenessLimited education and training on biostimulant benefits in developing economies hampers large-scale adoption.🎯 Segment HighlightsBy Ingredient Type:Acid-based biostimulants (e.g., humic and fulvic acids) dominate, while microbial-based solutions are gaining market share.By Formulation:Liquid biostimulants lead the market, favored for ease of application and faster plant absorption—representing around 64% of total demand.By Crop Type:Fruits and vegetables make up more than 50% of the market, owing to their higher economic value and intensive input needs.➤ Short Summary & Industry Value:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2025: USD 4.47 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 9.75 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 11.80% (2025-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2024♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 632♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Source (Microbial and Non-microbial), By Active Ingredient (Seaweed Extracts, Humic Substances, Vitamins & Amino Acids, Microbial Amendments, and Others), By Application (Foliar Application, Soil Treatment, and Seed Treatment), By Crop (Row Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, and Others)♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Burgeoning Demand for Bio-based Agri-Inputs to Aid Market Growth | Rising Support from the Government to Drive Market Growth➤ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Bayer AG (Germany)• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)• UPL Limited (India)• Gowan Group (U.S.)• BASF SE (Germany)• Marrone Bio Innovations (U.S.)• SEIPASA S.A. (Spain)• P.I. Industries (India)• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)• Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Drivers & Restraints♦︎ Growing Awareness of Environmental Effects of Chemical Fertilizers to Drive Market ExpansionRising awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic fertilizers and chemical-based crop protection products is driving the growth of the biostimulants market, as farmers increasingly seek environmentally safe and natural alternatives. Biostimulants, which are eco-friendly and address specific plant growth and pest control needs, are gaining popularity and supporting market development. However, the lack of standardized regulations for their commercialization may hinder market progress.➤ Regional Insights♦︎ Establishment of Government Bodies to Support Market Expansion in EuropeEurope led the biostimulants market in 2023 with a value of USD 1.43 billion, driven by the presence of supportive government bodies such as ACI’s Biostimulants Associations and the European Biostimulants Industry Council, which are fostering regional development. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing use of high-quality agricultural inputs by manufacturers.➤ Key Industry Development♦︎ December 2023 – Rovensa Group, a prominent player in the agricultural input sector, announced the acquisition of Agro-K, a U.S.-based family-run biostimulant manufacturer. This strategic move aims to enhance Rovensa’s biostimulant offerings in the U.S. market by integrating Agro-K’s premium portfolio of complementary products.➤ Read Related Insights:♦︎ Biofertilizers Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032♦︎ Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.