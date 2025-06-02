Ilham Aliyev addressed official opening ceremony of 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and 30th Baku Energy Forum

On June 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening ceremony of the 30th Anniversary Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, 13th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, and the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum, held as part of Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center.

The head of state addressed the event.

The President of Azerbaijan then toured the exhibitions.