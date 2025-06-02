ALLATRA Contributes to Congressional Prayer Breakfast: Advancing Dialogue on Peace and Security

Mr. Jacob Adegoke, Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, H.E. Oksana Markarova, Congressman Mark Green, Mr. Robert Ilatov, Mr. Duvi Honig, Ms. Kateryna Odarchenko, Bishop Leon Benjamin at the Congressional Prayer Breakfast event, Washington, D.C. Robert Ilatov, CEO of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, U.S. Congressman Mark Green, and Maryna Ovtsynova, ALLATRA IPM President, at the Congressional Prayer Breakfast event, Washington, D.C. Maryna Ovtsynova, ALLATRA IPM President; Duvi Honig, CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Congressman Mark Green, at the Congressional Prayer Breakfast event, Washington, D.C. H.E. Ambassador Dr. Tiffany Lancaster and Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Community Engagement, Partnerships, and Events, ALLATRA IPM, at the Congressional Prayer Breakfast event, Washington, D.C. Bishop Leon Benjamin, Rev. Joel Tenney, International Faith Leader and Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Community Engagement, Partnerships, and Events, ALLATRA International Public Movement, at the Congressional Prayer Breakfast event, Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement (IPM) participated in the high-level Congressional Prayer Breakfast titled “Peace and Cooperation,” convened at Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C. The event, dedicated to the theme of peace and cooperation, gathered members of the United States Congress, diplomats, religious leaders, and representatives of leading international organizations committed to peace, sustainable development, and global security.The event was hosted by Mr. Robert Ilatov, CEO of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast and prominent Israeli politician and former Member of the Knesset; Mr. Duvi Honig, Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce; and Ms. Kateryna Odarchenko, head of the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA". The event included distinguished participants whose leadership continues to shape policy on peace and security worldwide.Among the featured guests were Congressman Mark Green, Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security; Ambassador John Herbst, expert in Eurasian affairs; H.E. Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States; H.E. Dr. Tiffany Lancaster, UN Ambassador and Special Envoy for Public Affairs; Rev. Joel Tenney, International Faith Leader; Bishop Leon Benjamin, Senior Pastor of New Life Harvest Church; Mr. Peter Huessy, President and Senior Director of Strategic Deterrent Studies at GeoStrategic Analysis; and Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA IPM.The participation of ALLATRA IPM underscored the vital role of independent, socially oriented international platforms in facilitating constructive dialogue on global responsibility and the promotion of peace. Through active engagement with public figures, ALLATRA reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to fostering cooperation and safeguarding human life.“In these times of global challenges, true progress is only possible through respectful dialogue and genuine cooperation. At ALLATRA, we remain dedicated to building bridges between nations, faiths, and communities—always putting the value of human life and the future of our planet at the center of our efforts,” noted Maryna Ovtsynova, President, ALLATRA International Public Movement.During the event, Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova held a conversation with Congressman Mark Green, addressing the pressing challenges facing humanity today. The participants emphasized the necessity for collective engagement by both the scientific community and civil society in pursuit of solutions to global issues.Mr. Duvi Honig, Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and co-organizer of the event, highlighted the indispensable role of diplomatic and economic dialogue in building peace between nations.ALLATRA representatives also engaged in substantive discussions with H.E. Dr. Tiffany Lancaster, UN Ambassador and Special Envoy for Public Affairs, exploring the significance of public participation, mutual understanding, and constructive inter-institutional cooperation as foundations for a harmonious society.Further reinforcing the focus on dialogue, ALLATRA’s delegation discussed with Rev. Joel Tenney, International Faith Leader, and Bishop Leon Benjamin to exchange perspectives on the protection of religious freedoms and the importance of safeguarding fundamental rights and open expression as pillars of democracy. Bishop Leon Benjamin emphasized , “If the core is under attack, consider what remains; you become afraid to speak, afraid to express yourself, and you face persecution—this is not freedom.”In an era marked by complex geopolitical dynamics, the Congressional Prayer Breakfast continues to serve as a vital forum for fostering diplomacy, ethical leadership, and collaborative solutions. ALLATRA’s engagement at this convening reflects its enduring mission to advance peace, environmental responsibility, and civic participation at the international level.Prayer breakfasts held under the auspices of the United States Congress exemplify longstanding traditions of open dialogue, reflection, and reaffirmation of shared values across political, cultural, and religious divides, laying the foundation for effective cooperation in response to contemporary global challenges.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization that conducts large-scale geodynamics, and environmental transformation research. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation. Additionally, ALLATRA focuses on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

