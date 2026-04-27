Quantum Balkan Initiative Launched in Tirana, Marking a New Era of Regional Cooperation in Quantum Technologies

Opening panel of the Quantum Balkan Initiative. Speakers from left: Simon Fried, Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Prof. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, Olsi Shanini. Delina Ibrahimaj, Minister of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Albania (left), at the Quantum Balkan Initiative gala evening. Jan Kára during the panel “Post-Quantum Security and Critical Systems.” From left to right: Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, Jan Kára, and Utku Tefek. Tatiana Kárová receives a Certificate of Appreciation from Prof. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, organizer of the Quantum Balkan Initiative, signed by Rob Prior.

TIRANA, ALBANIA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 24, 2026, the Institute for Advance Studies and Cooperation (IASC) - World Changers Summit, in strategic partnership with the Government of the Republic of Albania, convened the Quantum Balkan Initiative event at the Polytechnic University of Tirana.The summit formally established the Quantum Balkan Initiative (QBI) as a regional platform to position Southeastern Europe within the emerging global quantum ecosystem, bringing together leaders from government, academia, and industry.Opening the summit, Prof. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, President of the IASC, founder of the World Changers Summit and the organizer of the Quantum Balkan Initiative, emphasized the importance of responsible innovation, cooperation, and investment in secure infrastructures, warning that technological advancement without purpose may lead to instability.Madame Delina Ibrahimaj, Minister of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Albania, highlighted the significance of launching the initiative in Albania, noting that smaller nations can play a decisive role in shaping future technological landscapes.Key discussions throughout the summit addressed quantum-resilient security, infrastructure, investment strategies, and the need to strengthen human capacity. Madame Malak Trabelsi Loeb, an international legal expert, and recognized leader in emerging technologies, stressed that the primary gap today lies in talent and institutional capability, underlining the importance of international cooperation and targeted investment. ALLATRA actively participated in the summit as a partner organization. Representatives of ALLATRA Global Research Center, Dr. Jan Kára and Tatiana Kárová, were among the speakers, contributing to expert panel discussions on post-quantum security and quantum systems integration.Dr. Kára highlighted that quantum computing represents a significant shift for current security frameworks, as it can break widely used public-key cryptography, making it essential to redesign systems with adaptable, quantum-resilient encryption and to treat data security as a long-term lifecycle challenge rather than a fixed state.Tatiana Kárová emphasized the potential of quantum sensing technologies to address critical global challenges, highlighting their application in detecting and understanding nanoplastics at the nanoscale, and underscoring that meaningful progress will require not only advanced tools but also coordinated international scientific cooperation.In addition, ALLATRA provided media coverage of the event, reflecting its commitment to fostering international cooperation, supporting scientific dialogue, and promoting a humanistic vision of technological development.Gala Evening at the Palace of BrigadesThe programme concluded with an invitation-only Gala Dinner at the Palace of Brigades, marking the formal constitution of the initiative in a distinguished institutional setting.The evening featured a live artistic performance by Rob Prior, accompanied by renowned violinist Olen Cesari, creating a symbolic fusion of art, science, and cultural dialogue.Gathering ministers, ambassadors, academic leaders, and international partners, the Gala reflected a shared commitment to advancing scientific excellence, ethical technological development, and regional cooperation aligned with global innovation frameworks.The Quantum Balkan Initiative stands as both a strategic framework and a collective vision—affirming that the region’s quantum future will be built through collaboration, responsibility, and a shared commitment to sustainable progress.About ALLATRA Global Research CenterALLATRA Global Research Center is a specialized research center conducting scientific analysis of global environmental, climate, and social processes. The Center operates under Allatra IPM USA 501(c)(3), functions on a volunteer basis, does not receive funding from foreign governments, and publishes its materials in open access for scientific institutions, regulatory bodies, the media, and the general public.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.