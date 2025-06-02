Celebrating the water-wellness connection during Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week

Water and wellness go together naturally.

And with four Great Lakes bordering our state, plus more than 11,000 inland lakes and 76,000 miles of rivers and streams, Michiganders have access to vast resources of healing and renewal worth enjoying and protecting.

A modern “whole health” perspective on well-being takes in not just physical fitness but mental and emotional wellness and more. A study led by researcher Richard Coss of the University of California Davis found merely gazing at bodies of water can help lower a person’s heart rate and blood pressure and increase feelings of relaxation. Here are just some of the ways experts say connecting with Michigan waters can improve health for the better:

A day at the beach with friends, a river cleanup with a community organization, or a fishing trip with family can strengthen social ties that support mental health. Opportunity for adventure: Exploration and adventure, from waterfall hikes to lighthouse tours to shipwreck diving and more, can boost confidence, resilience, and satisfaction with life.

Each year, Michigan proclaims Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week (GLFWW) – a partnership of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE); Michigan Department of Natural Resources; and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) – to raise awareness and knowledge of the Great Lakes and Michigan’s inland waterways and groundwater.

In 2024, “Water-Wellness Connection” was the week’s educational focus, reinforced with webinars on the topic.

“Tribal Wisdom on Nibi and Ecosystems: Manoomin and the Circle of Life” focused on water wellness connections featuring a tribal perspective on the importance and history of Nibi (water) and Manoomin (wild rice) in the Great Lakes Region.

“Fostering Connections to Michigan’s Water Wonderland for Wellness and Stewardship” discussed water wellness, resources, and efforts to improve mental health and increase access to the Great Lakes and other Michigan waters for people of all abilities. Panelists included Canadian paddle boarder Mike Shoreman, who endured a debilitating disease and a mental breakdown before finding healing by getting back out on the water he loved. Shoreman, a consultant, speaker, author, and filmmaker, is the first person with disabilities to paddle board across all five Great Lakes. In August 2022, he and his support team made history when he stepped ashore after crossing his fifth lake, Ontario.

Michigan agencies and advocates are working hard to increase accessibility to waters for all Michiganders. In the “Fostering Connections” webinar, Tim Novak, trails section chief with the Parks and Recreation Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), shared many of the ways the DNR is working to increase accessibility for people of all abilities to parks and natural resources. These include putting in more ramps, purchasing track chairs for outdoor use, and broadening paths and trails.

This year’s GLFWW, through Sunday, June 8, focuses on relationships between people and fresh water with the theme of interconnectedness. The recognition highlights the ways people of all ages and abilities can connect with Michigan waters and increase their Great Lakes literacy through responsible recreation and enjoyment, learning about freshwater systems and how our actions affect them, and exploring rewarding careers in Michigan’s water-centered blue economy.

You can register to join a webinar, “People and the Great Lakes: Building connections and local stewardship,” scheduled at 1 p.m. June 4 to highlight and celebrate the strong connection between the Great Lakes and those who live, work, and play in their watershed, as well as sharing available resources and opportunities to become a Great Lakes Steward and learn more about the Great Lakes. The webinar will include speakers from EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) and EGLE Classroom, Michigan State University Extension, Michigan Sea Grant, the Center for Great Lakes Literacy, and the Library of Michigan.

GLFWW is just one part of OGL’s stewardship focus. Learn more on the office’s Stewarding the Great Lakes web page.

Adapted from articles by Jeff Johnston of EGLE in the 2024 Michigan State of the Great Lakes Report.