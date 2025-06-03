Hot Shots Pickleball Club Announces Grand Opening Party on August 9

Hot Shots PBC Founding Team: Patty Paschke, Kim Waikem, RJ Vassas, Lisa Beaufait

Your Rookie to Pro Destination for Drinks & Dinks

Hot Shots Pickleball Club is more than just a place to play -- it's a vibrant community hub for pickleball enthusiasts of all levels... we can't wait to welcome you this summer.” — Patty, Kim, RJ and Lisa

NORTH CANTON , OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to dink, eat, serve, sip, and celebrate!

Hot Shots Pickleball Club (PBC) is thrilled to announce its official Grand Opening Party on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 2:30 PM—a full day of fun until 10:00 PM. Located at 6320 Promway Ave., North Canton, Ohio, Hot Shots PBC is your rookie to pro destination for drinks and dinks.

The Grand Opening Party promises free open play, door prizes, small bites, Hot Shots Zesty Pickle Beer samples, and so much more! Live entertainment with Teddy Snyder and DJ Diva Nikolina will help lead the party while special guest bartenders are ready to serve!

“Hot Shots Pickleball Club is more than just a place to play,” said the founding team — Patty Paschke, Kim Waikem, RJ Vassas, and Lisa Beaufait. “It’s a vibrant community hub for pickleball enthusiasts of all levels. We’ve designed every detail for player comfort, safety, and enjoyment. We can’t wait to welcome you this summer.”

Soft opening events through July will give the community a sneak peek into the action. The fall schedule officially begins on September 8 with introductory memberships now at www.hotshotspbc.com.

Hot Shots PBC Experience Includes:

• Nine professional-quality indoor pickleball courts

• A dedicated championship court designed with an elevated spectator experience

• 22-foot ceilings, climate control, and advanced lighting for optimal year-round play

• Engineered court and wall colors for superior ball visibility and tracking

• Protective padding throughout for enhanced safety and noise reduction

• A mezzanine level for prime viewing, exclusive events, and VIP area

• A Fit to Hit area for pre and post play stretching, health, and recovery

• An on-site pro shop offering top-tier gear, shoes, special gifts, apparel, and accessories

• An exclusive event room for corporate outings, birthdays, and team socials

• A full-service Bar and Kitchen called Crushers serving signature drinks and dynamic foods

• A custom Hot Shots app for easy booking, event registration, and lesson scheduling

• Tap Wall with 12 taps, featuring Hot Shots PBC signature beer – Hot Shots Zesty Pickle Beer By Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

• Pickle Perks loyalty program to honor, recognize, and reward our members

• A special Dink Court for warmup and pre-game practice

Whether you’re playing for the first time, are an obsessed league player, or just wish to have a refreshing drink at the bar, Hot Shots PBC is your go-to hub for community, camaraderie, competition, and celebration.

