Sterling Sewing Unveils Ricoh DTG Printer Guide for Print Shops and Apparel Creators

Ricoh DTG Printer

Sterling Sewing’s new guide shows how Ricoh DTG printers deliver pro-quality prints for apparel creators, from startups to high-volume shops.

Ricoh DTG printers make it easy to produce high-quality custom apparel with less mess, faster setup, and consistent professional results.” — James Lin, DTG Specialist at Sterling Sewing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sterling Sewing has released a new buyer’s guide that focuses on the performance and benefits of Ricoh Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printers. Designers created it for print shops, fashion entrepreneurs, and custom apparel businesses.DTG printing is growing in the on-demand fashion and merchandise market. Sterling Sewing’s latest article explains why Ricoh is a top choice in the industry. The guide covers key models, technology advantages, and real-world use cases for scaling apparel production without sacrificing quality.1. Ricoh’s advanced printhead technology for sharper, more durable prints on cotton and blends.2. Low-maintenance systems with user-friendly operation for small and mid-size print shops.3. Vibrant color range and soft-hand feel that rivals screen printing — without setup costs.4. Comparison of Ricoh models suitable for startups or high-volume apparel operations.A spokesperson for Sterling Sewing said, " Ricoh DTG printers provide professional results. This is true whether you print shirts in your garage or manage a large operation. They also make the process easier."As a certified Ricoh dealer, Sterling Sewing offers complete support, training, and service for all DTG equipment. This helps print businesses perform at a high level right from the start.Sterling Sewing has been a trusted name in the sewing and embroidery industry for over a decade. Sterling Sewing provides high-quality products and exceptional service to businesses and individuals across Asia.Sterling Sewing’s mission is to help entrepreneurs. We provide the best equipment and supplies.Our goal is to help them succeed in their projects. Sterling Sewing is a family-owned business with over 50 years of experience in sewing and embroidery machines. It dedicates itself to quality and customer satisfaction and offers many products, such as sewing, embroidery, and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing machines.The company runs the country's largest website for sewing and embroidery machines. It also has big stores in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Jakarta. Sterling Sewing’s superstores feature extensive showroom space and classrooms for weekly sewing classes and monthly events.Contact:FirdaOutreach & Public Affairs PRsales@sterlingsewing.com+19178561111

