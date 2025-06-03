Magnificent Films’ Vampire Feature ‘Bogieville’ On VOD June 3 via Level 33

Bogieville Official Poster

In Bogieville…Even God Knows Not of this Place

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated southern-fried vampire road movie “ Bogieville ”, directed by acclaimed British filmmaker and actor Sean Cronin, releases today, June 3, 2025, in North America by Level 33 Entertainment and on June 13, 2025 in the UK via Trinity Creative Partnership, on VOD via Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, among other premium digital channels.Written by screenwriter Henry P. Gravelle, “Bogieville” unfolds in a decaying American trailer park where a young couple, Ham and Jody, are enticed to stay by the unsettling caretaker, Crawford. What they don’t realize is that Crawford is the guardian of the park’s grotesque residents - a clan of feral, hillbilly vampires. The film stars Indonesian actor Arifin Putra (“The Raid 2”), Eloise Lovell Anderson (“Villain”, “The Bastard Executioner”), and Cronin himself as the lead vampire, Madison.The ensemble also features Jonathan Hansler, Ayvianna Snow (“How to Kill Monsters”, “Wrath of Dracula”), Sarina Taylor (“Reckless”), Andrew Lee Potts (“Primeval”, “The Crown”), along with newcomers Poppie Jae Hughe and Daniel P. Lewis. Sean Cronin—best known for his villainous turns in box office hits like “James Bond: The World is Not Enough”, “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”, and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” - brings his signature intensity and cinematic flair to “Bogieville”.The film is produced by Djonny Chen for Silent D Pictures and Cronin for Magnificent Films Practical special effects are provided by Tequila Carter, with Steve Askey handling VFX.Andreas Olavarria, CEO of Level 33 Entertainment, said, “Bogieville is a wild new take on the vampire genre which, although being shot in Surrey, UK, imaginatively brings to life a trailer park in the American deep south.”Says Cronin of the film, “Here’s a little something to stir the pot - is it taboo, or just plain vampire science that our bloodsuckers can sense when it’s a woman’s time of the month? Like sharks with fangs, but with better cheekbones.”About Magnificent Film & Television LTDMagnificent Films was founded in 2007 by Sean Cronin to create imaginative, cinematic storytelling second to none. With a team of talented editors, writers, and production staff he has forged forward in building a dynamic film company for the 21st century. With working relationships with some of the best and established people in the industry yet keen to support and promote new talent both in front and behind the camera and from all areas of the community, Magnificent believes passionately that the industry should be accessible to all who have an aptitude and talent for storytelling in the medium of film and television.About Level 33 EntertainmentLos Angeles based Level 33 Entertainment is a global content sales and distribution company dedicated to promoting diverse voices in independent film. Level 33 provides innovative sales, marketing and distribution services for feature films and entertainment content, delivering a flexible and transparent distribution solution for all platforms including Theatrical, Home Entertainment, On Demand, Broadcast and OTT.Official: www.level33entertainment.com ###Media Contact: Harriet Wilson/harriet@magnificentfilms.co.uk / +44 (0)1932 875496 / www.magnificentfilms.co.uk

