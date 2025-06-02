Wireless Mobility and NetPrisma unite under new ownership

Norbert Muhrer, CEO, Wireless Mobility

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German-based Wireless Mobility Holding GmbH today announced that it will acquire both Wireless Mobility Germany GmbH and US-based NetPrisma Inc to unite both firms under German ownership and create the long needed competitive Western supplier to the IOT and Automotive industry. The corporate merger will be spearheaded by Norbert Muhrer, a long-standing and well-known member of the IOT industry, who will assume the position of CEO as of June 1, 2025.

The new organization will offer a full module portfolio for the automotive and IoT sectors with offices in North America, Europe and APAC delivering development, manufacturing, and global supply of advanced modules and connectivity solutions.

Due to increasing geopolitical tensions coupled with cybersecurity concerns, the IoT and automotive industries are undergoing a significant supply shift and there is significant demand for a new Western module provider. This shift reflects a broader trend in which businesses seek to de-risk their supply chains and diversify their sourcing strategies amid growing geopolitical and regulatory pressures.

As a 100% German-owned company led by a seasoned management team with deep expertise in the IoT space, Wireless Mobility directly addresses this market need and is positioned to serve the broad market overall and specifically also the geo-sensitive and security-conscious segments of the IoT and automotive industries around the world.

“According to third party analysis, the IoT market is void of a strong Western vendor, OEMs require choices to navigate the growing geopolitical and cybersecurity demands, and they need trusted partners who can offer both technological excellence and regional alignment,” said Norbert Muhrer, CEO of Wireless Mobility. “Wireless Mobility was created to meet those needs —combining a German ownership structure, an industry-proven management team with global market presence in sales, customer support and R&D. Wireless Mobility will deliver platforms to deliver secure, reliable, and future-ready IoT and automotive solutions.”

To ease customer transitions and reduce integration costs, Wireless Mobility has engineered its products to be fully compatible with leading vendors. This approach minimizes redesign risks and costs and ensures a smooth path forward for companies operating in geopolitically sensitive environments. Manufacturing is carried out at EMS partners in Malaysia and the US, offering an additional layer of supply chain flexibility, regional resilience and flexibility to navigate tariff concerns.

The company will support its global customer base through localized service structures and regional development centers in Europe, Asia, and ultimately in North America. This robust support network ensures in-market assistance, providing customers with the confidence that they have local support when needed.

As part of the acquisition, Wireless Mobility Holding GmbH will acquire all shares currently owned by shareholders outside of Germany and establish a fully German owned company. Moving forward, Wireless Mobility is positioned to become the leading Western supplier.

About Wireless Mobility

Wireless Mobility is a leading provider of IoT modules and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of cellular, GNSS, and Shortrange modules, along with integrated design and manufacturing services. With a focus on supply chain security, innovation, and global reach, Wireless Mobility delivers high-performance, scalable solutions that power the next generation of connected technologies.

