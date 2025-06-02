Collectors Flock to Marko Stout’s Opulent Show

Guests gather at Mriya Gallery for the sold-out opening night of Marko Stout’s latest collection, May 29, 2025. Stout’s newest body of work explores glamour, identity, and urban desire through bold, surreal forms.

This collection isn’t just about art—it’s about desire, identity, and the seductive power of image in modern culture.” — Marko Stout

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary artist Marko Stout debuted his latest collection at a private opening night on Thursday, May 29 at Mriya Gallery, located on Reade Street in Tribeca. The highly anticipated exhibition drew a large and diverse crowd of collectors, art industry professionals, and cultural influencers. All works on display were sold out by the end of the evening, with prices starting at $40,000.Known for his bold visual language and pop-infused luxury aesthetic, Stout’s newest body of work continues his exploration of glamour, desire, and urban iconography through mixed media, sculpture, and high-gloss metallic prints. His distinct blend of contemporary art and fashion sensibility was on full display, with several collectors acquiring multiple pieces.“Bold, glamorous, and unapologetically modern, Marko Stout's newest collection premiered at a vibrant opening night at Mriya Gallery on Reade Street in Tribeca, and it was nothing short of electric,” said Roger Sichel of The Times Square Chronicle, who attended the event.Art critic Laura Goldstein of The New York Times added, “Marko Stout brings a cinematic intensity and unapologetic glamour to the contemporary art scene, blending pop culture with raw urban edge in a way that feels both provocative and irresistibly modern.”Stout’s growing international collector base, which includes celebrities, interior designers, and corporate buyers, has contributed to his rising prominence in the luxury art market. With recent exhibitions spanning New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, and upcoming international showcases in development, his work.

