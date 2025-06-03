Digital ICT Academy Reports Steady Growth in Student Enrollment Across IT and Language Courses

Digital ICT Academy, a top IT training institute in Bangladesh, offers career-focused training and language skills to help people succeed in today’s job market.

Our goal has always been to create a space where people can gain relevant, up-to-date skills in a fast-changing digital world,” — Fuad Hasan

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital ICT Academy, a top IT training institute in Bangladesh , is experiencing sustained growth in student enrollment since its launch. The academy offers a range of career-focused courses to help Bangladeshis master their craft in the IT field and has built a reputation for detailed, hands-on instruction. As a result, it has now become a go-to destination for students and professionals looking to build digital and language skills to keep up with current market demands.Over the past few months, interest in the academy’s programs has grown rapidly, with particular momentum in the IELTS, SEO, and Digital Marketing courses . The IELTS course has 30 students currently enrolled in its offline batch, while the Digital Marketing and SEO programs have welcomed 25 new students. This rise in participation indicates a broader trend in Bangladesh: as more people try to improve their professional prospects in the increasingly competitive market, the demand for quality training centers has increased.Digital ICT Academy attributes this growth to its commitment to industry-relevant training and consistent delivery of high-quality education. The institution is staffed by experienced professionals and offers an environment that supports learning through both theory and real-world application. Students are guided by expert instructors who provide support in both English and Bengali so that language is never a barrier to understanding. Regular homework assignments and practical tasks are given to help students track their progress and stay engaged. This structured approach has led to high levels of satisfaction among learners, many of whom report enjoying the interactive and supportive nature of the classes.“Our goal has always been to create a space where people can gain relevant, up-to-date skills in a fast-changing digital world,” said Fuad Hasan, Founder of Digital ICT Academy. “The response we’ve received so far, especially in our digital marketing, SEO, and IELTS programs, shows that learners are looking for practical, career-driven education they can apply right away.”Digital ICT Academy offers a range of courses, including Advanced Digital Marketing, Web Design and Development, SEO, Facebook Ads Management, LinkedIn Lead Generation, Motion Graphics, and Professional Video Editing. These are available in both online and offline formats and are designed to give students practical skills applicable to today’s job market. As the academy continues to expand its reach, future plans include launching new programs based on emerging trends and increasing accessibility through more online courses.For enrollment and course details, visit www.digitalictacademy.com

Best IT Training Center in Bangladesh | Learn Skill Development Courses | Digital ICT Academy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.