The Prism Project Launches Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Report at Identiverse 2025

Industry Leaders Convene in Las Vegas as New Research Spotlights Critical Threats to Digital Identity Integrity

Launching our Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Prism Report at Identiverse underscores the critical importance of industry collaboration in the fight against AI-powered identity fraud.” — Maxine Most, Founder of The Prism Project

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prism Project , a market intelligence initiative powered by Acuity Market Intelligence, has officially launched its Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Prism Report at the Identiverse 2025, the premier gathering for the global digital identity community.The new report—the sixth in Acuity’s acclaimed Prism Project series—delivers independent, urgent analysis of the escalating risks posed by AI-driven deepfakes and synthetic identities. These threats now represent some of the most significant challenges to digital identity, security, and global trust frameworks.This landmark publication introduces a comprehensive framework for understanding, detecting, and mitigating these rising threats through biometric identity solutions, liveness detection, and foundational identity binding. Attendees at Identiverse will be among the first to access the report’s in-depth analysis, actionable frameworks, and detailed vendor evaluations."As deepfakes and synthetic identities erode the foundations of digital trust, this research delivers both the strategic frameworks and vendor intelligence companies need to counteract these evolving threats," said Maxine Most, founder of The Prism Project. “Launching our Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Prism Report at Identiverse underscores the critical importance of industry collaboration in the fight against AI-powered identity fraud. We are proud to bring this research to life here at Identiverse, among the innovators and visionaries who are working to protect our digital future."The Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Report provides:• Practical Primer on Biometric Digital Identity: A plain-language guide to understanding the fundamentals of biometrics, deepfakes, and synthetic identity technology.• Threat Framework & Mitigation Strategies: Comprehensive taxonomy of threat types paired with clear, actionable countermeasures and solution pathways.• The Prism Identity Hierarchy: A unique model that helps organizations understand where vulnerabilities exist—and how to reinforce critical identity layers.• Industry-Specific Guidance: Targeted analysis addressing financial services, government, healthcare, travel, hospitality, crypto, gaming, retail, ecommerce, gig economy, and more.• Independent Vendor Intelligence: In-depth evaluations of 200+ companies providing and integrating cutting-edge AI fraud detection, biometric security, and identity verification technology and solutions.The Prism Project invites all Identiverse participants to download the report, reach out for exclusive briefings, and to engage with the vendors and solutions profiled in the report. Introducing this report at Identiverse underscores Acuity’s commitment to advancing identity security and market education at a time when trust in digital ecosystems is more vital than ever.Download the full Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Prism Report at www.the-prism-project.com /prism-reports.An Actionable Resource for Decision-MakersThe Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Prism Report is designed as a practical reference for executives, policymakers, security leaders, and technology providers who are actively building privacy-forward, human-centric digital identity systems. It also lays the foundation for upcoming Prism Project publications on Privacy & Compliance (September 2025) and the 2025 Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Report (November 2025).A Model for Industry CollaborationThe Prism Project is supported by a global network of digital identity innovators committed to advancing secure, inclusive, and scalable identity solutions. Our 2025 sponsors include:Accura Scan, Anonybit, AuthenticID, Aware, Coresound AI, Daon, DuckDuckGoose AI, FIDO Alliance, ID Dataweb, Ideem, IDEMIA, Identity Week, ID R&D, ID Tech, iiDENTIFii, iProov, KYC AML Guide, Kantara Initiative, Keyless, Mitek, OVD Kinegram, Panini, Paravision, Peak IDV, Persona, Secure Technology Alliance, Veriff, Wicket, and ZeroBiometrics.Trusted IndependenceWhile sponsors gain visibility, The Prism Project maintains full independence and objectivity. All research, evaluations, and vendor assessments are conducted free from commercial influence, ensuring readers receive unbiased, transparent market intelligence.About The Prism ProjectThe Prism Project ( www.the-prism-project.com ) is an independent research and education platform dedicated to advancing understanding of biometric and digital identity systems. Powered by Acuity Market Intelligence, it helps organizations worldwide navigate the complex challenges of digital identity transformation with clarity and confidence.About Acuity Market IntelligenceAcuity Market Intelligence ( www.acuitymi.com ) is a global leader in biometrics, identity, and AI-driven fraud research. Acuity delivers proprietary forecasts, strategic guidance, and actionable insights to empower digital identity stakeholders worldwide.

