TRUSTECH Edition of 2025 Flagship Prism Report Positions 'Resilient Trust' as Foundation for Modern Digital Identity

2025 Flagship Report TRUSTECH Edition Cover Flagship Prism

Co-branded report debuts in Paris with exclusive introduction aligning TRUSTECH’s mission with the Resilient Trust, privacy-first fight against AI-driven fraud.

Releasing the TRUSTECH Special Edition in Paris reflects our shared commitment to advancing resilient, privacy-first digital identity.” — Maxine Most, Founder of The Prism Project

PARIS, FRANCE, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prism Project , an independent research and market-intelligence initiative powered by Acuity Market Intelligence , today announced the release of the TRUSTECH Special Edition of the 2025 Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report, published to coincide with the opening day of TRUSTECH 2025—the global event dedicated to digital trust technologies, cybersecurity, strong authentication, and secure transaction ecosystems.Building on The Prism Project’s 2025 Deepfake and Synthetic Identity, Privacy, and Compliance Prism Reports, the 2025 Flagship is the most comprehensive examination of the global digital identity ecosystem to date.The Flagship introduces a unified, future-defining framework: Resilient Trust, which merges two forces reshaping every digital identity system—AI-resilient fraud defense and privacy- and compliance-driven trust. As AI-driven deepfakes, synthetic identities, and agentic automation accelerate, and global privacy mandates intensify, the report offers a clear blueprint for protecting identity, empowering users, and securing digital interactions at scale.According to the report, “synthetic identity fraud represents the defining threat of the AI era, destabilizing the very notion of trust in digital transactions across every sector.” Organizations now face a dual imperative: strengthen resilience against AI-powered fraud while ensuring trust through privacy and user empowerment.“Resilient Trust is now the defining requirement for every digital identity system,” said Maxine Most, Founder of The Prism Project and Principal Analyst at Acuity Market Intelligence. “This year’s Flagship Report gives leaders a clear path forward—integrating privacy, security, fraud defense, and regulatory alignment into a coherent strategy capable of withstanding AI-driven threats. TRUSTECH offers the ideal global stage to share these insights.”TRUSTECH is a Global Convening ForceTRUSTECH plays a critical role in convening the global digital trust ecosystem—more than 8,000 CISOs, innovation leaders, PKI and IAM professionals, fraud executives, fintech strategists, and government decision-makers. The conference frames the 2025 Flagship Report as a timely resource for leaders navigating a world transformed by AI, synthetic identities, deepfakes, and accelerating regulatory demands.The TRUSTECH Flagship Prism Special Edition underscores the report’s central theme: the reshaping of global identity systems by escalating fraud risks and tightening privacy and compliance mandates. The exclusive TRUSTECH introduction emphasizes that, “trust is no longer a by-product of technology; it is its purpose,” positioning the report as both a snapshot of the current identity environment and a guide toward “an ecosystem where trust is measurable, portable, and universal.”“TRUSTECH is one of the leading events where the global digital trust community sets its priorities for the year ahead,” said Most. “The introduction frames the report’s analysis for the leaders gathering in Paris—those charting the future of secure, privacy-first, AI-resilient digital identity.”Recognized worldwide as a nexus for digital trust technologies, TRUSTECH draws exhibitors and experts in secure authentication, biometrics, cryptography, payment security, fraud analytics, and sovereign digital identity. With more than 200 exhibitors and deep coverage of regulatory evolution—from PCI DSS and PSD2 to eIDAS 2.0 and emerging AI governance frameworks—TRUSTECH offers a powerful venue to introduce the report to the ecosystem shaping next-generation trust.“Releasing the TRUSTECH Special Edition in Paris reflects our shared commitment to advancing resilient, privacy-first digital identity,” Most added. “The introduction acknowledges the essential role TRUSTECH plays in convening leaders to address AI-driven fraud, regulatory transformation, and digital trust.”Dual Mandate of Resilient TrustResilient Trust frames the current digital identity climate as a turning point. The convergence of resilience and trust is no longer an abstract goal but an operational necessity calling for a dual mandate: protect human identity from AI misuse and privacy erosion while enabling secure, ethical, user-first ecosystems.The report urges every ecosystem participant to boldly seize their role.• Technology Vendors must design interoperable systems that integrate fraud defense and privacy controls into identity workflows.• Relying Parties must treat fraud and compliance as a unified Resilient Trust investment—not competing budget lines.• Regulators and Supporting Organizations must align incentives so trust- and resilience-driven innovation is rewarded.The 2025 Flagship Prism Report is therefore both a warning and a blueprint: a warning that identity is under siege, and a blueprint for how resilience, privacy, and user empowerment can converge into a trust-centered identity future.Industry CollaborationThe Prism Project is supported by a global network of digital identity innovators advancing deepfake defense, synthetic identity detection, privacy-preserving architectures, biometric assurance, document forensics, and secure, interoperable systems of record.2025 sponsors and partners include: Accura Scan, Alcatraz.ai, Anonybit, AuthenticID, Aware, Corsound AI, Daon, DIACC, DuckDuckGoose AI, European Association for Biometrics (EAB), FIDO Alliance, ID Dataweb, Ideem, IDEMIA Public Security, Identity Week, ID R&D, ID Tech, iiDENTIFii, Incode, iProov, Kaizen Voiz, Kantara Initiative, Keyless, KYC/AML Guide, Mitek, NextgenID, OVD Kinegram, Panini, Paravision, Peak IDV, Persona, Secure Technology Alliance (STA), Veriff, Wicket, and ZeroBiometrics.Trusted IndependenceAs an independent research initiative, The Prism Project ensures that sponsorship does not influence evaluations, positioning within the Prism model, or analytic conclusions. All assessments remain evidence-based and aligned with advancing a secure, privacy-preserving identity ecosystem.Report AvailabilityThe Prism Project invites all TRUSTECH participants to download the Special Edition of the 2025 Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report, request briefings, and engage with the vendors and solutions featured in the report. This edition reinforces Acuity’s commitment to strengthening identity security at a time when trust in digital ecosystems is more essential than ever.Download the TRUSTECH Special Edition at www.the-prism-project.com/trustech About TRUSTECHTRUSTECH ( www.trustech-event.com ) is an international event dedicated to digital trust technologies, cybersecurity, authentication, and secure digital transactions. It brings together global experts and decision-makers to explore emerging threats, regulatory developments, and breakthrough technologies shaping the future of digital trust.About The Prism ProjectThe Prism Project ( www.the-prism-project.com ) is an independent research, analysis, and education initiative powered by Acuity Market Intelligence. Its mission is to advance the understanding of biometric and digital identity systems and support development of a secure, privacy-first, biometric-centric digital identity ecosystem.About Acuity Market IntelligenceAcuity Market Intelligence ( www.acuitymi.com ) is a global research consultancy with deep insight into biometrics, digital identity, and AI-driven fraud providing analysis and strategic guidance to digital identity stakeholders worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.