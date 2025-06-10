Salimetrics CoreLab+ Expands Access to Dried Blood Spot Testing for Researchers

Salimetrics Logo

Salimetrics announces the expansion of its dried blood spot (DBS) collection and laboratory testing services for academic and clinical researchers worldwide.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salimetrics, a leading provider of biospecimen collection and salivary bioscience testing methods, is excited to announce the expansion of its dried blood spot (DBS) collection and laboratory testing services for academic and clinical researchers worldwide, now doubling the available capacity for DBS assay services while reducing lead times for specimen analysis by 50%.

Today, Salimetrics continues its mission to provide tools that support biobehavioral investigators across disciplines, from developmental science to behavioral health, to general health and wellness, and beyond. Backed by a leading expert in Dried Blood Spot Testing, Thom McDade, Ph.D., and rooted in the same core commitments that have shaped Salimetrics as a benchmark in salivary bioscience for Science, Support, Quality, Value, and Community, this expansion makes it easier than ever for researchers to integrate dried blood spot sampling into their study designs.

Dr. McDade has pioneered the use of dried blood spot (DBS) sampling as a minimally invasive, field-compatible alternative to venipuncture, enabling integrative, community-based investigations of human physiology and health. “The demand for DBS analyses has been growing. Now that Salimetrics has expanded the capacity for DBS testing, the research community will have open access to the highest-quality DBS assay services, and I am very happy to be part of that effort,” says Dr. McDade.

“Dried blood spot sampling enables measurement of a wide array of systemic biomarkers in peripheral blood,” says Douglas A. Granger, Ph.D., Chief Scientific and Strategy Advisor at Salimetrics. “Expanding access to dried blood spot testing builds scientific value by providing investigators the opportunity for multi-specimen type collections. Collecting both saliva and dried blood spots expands the nature of specific aims, increases significance and innovation, and increases the probability of high-impact observations. This expansion is the latest example of our commitment to provide a consistent, accessible, best-in-class shared resource to enable members of a broad research community to do their best science.”

To learn more about dried blood spot testing with Salimetrics, visit salimetrics.com/dried-blood-spots or request more information from Salimetrics’ support team, Dr. McDade, and Dr. Granger.

About Salimetrics

Salimetrics is a trusted partner in providing accessible, reliable, reproducible and scientifically validated biospecimen methods for research studies. From saliva and dried blood spots collection methods to logistical support, to Salimetrics’ world-class Core Lab testing services, Salimetrics supports researchers at every stage of their study between grant submittal and publication. Founded in 1998 by Douglas A. Granger, Ph.D., Salimetrics, LLC supports a wide spectrum of scientific specialties, including academic researchers, CROs, pharmaceuticals, and the immunodiagnostic industry around the world with their commitment to science, support, quality, value, and community.

